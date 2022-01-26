Nick Carter’s Kids: Meet The Backstreet Boy Crooner’s 3 Adorable Little Ones

The singer and his wife of almost eight years have an adorable family with three beautiful kids. Find out more about all the Backstreet Boy’s little ones here!

Nick Carter has been in the spotlight since he was a teen! In the 90s, the now-41-year-old singer rose to fame as the youngest member of the sensational boy band The Backstreet Boys. Nick has continued to perform with the group both live and on albums up to now, but he’s also pursued a few ventures on his own, including three solo albums, as well as some acting appearances and reality TV series, including House of Carters.

In 2014, Nick married YouTuber and fitness trainer Lauren Kitt, 38, after six years of dating. Together the pair have a son and two girls. Nick has made the transition from popstar teen idol to doting dad of three seamlessly. He gushed about wanting the best for his kids in a December 2021 interview with Parenthood. “Now that I have children, I also realize how they have an opportunity to flourish and it’s mine and Lauren’s jobs to shower them with love and good fundamentals … and give them every opportunity to be educated, loved, and live in a peaceful household where they feel safe,” he said. Find out everything you need to know about all three of his kids here!

Odin Reign Carter

Lauren gave birth to the pair’s oldest son Odin, 5, in 2016! While Odin is Nick’s only little Backstreet Boy of his own, the singer has shown that his eldest has taken an interest in sports at his young age. He’s posted plenty of videos of Odin practicing and playing teeball, and his younger siblings cheering him on! He’s also shared pictures of Odin practicing other athletic activities like Karate. Nick also announced that Odin started kindergarten in a August 2021 Instagram post, and he’s clearly a proud dad of his son!

Saoirse Reign Carter

After Odin was born, Nick and Lauren ran into some pregnancy complications. Nick had shared that Lauren had suffered a miscarriage in September 2018, after three months. The singer announced that the pair were expecting their second child in May 2019, and their older daughter Saoirse, 2, was born in October. Like with Odin, Nick has shared tons of adorable photos of Saoirse, including her being a super supportive sister. He’s shared both her cheering on her big bro and showing her “nurturing” side by helping to feed her baby sister.

Pearl Carter

Nick became a dad for the third time in April 2021, when his wife gave birth to their second daughter Pearl, 9 months. After she was born, Nick tweeted that Pearl had experienced “minor complications” during birth in a tweet. He revealed in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife that she had some fluid in her lungs, and had to stay in the hospital for a little while longer. “When we came out of the delivery and they brought us back, we didn’t expect to see our child hooked up to a bunch of machines and wires and tubes in her throat and nose and the color of her skin,” he said. “You have to come together and give it up to God and let it go because you’re really at the mercy of what this newborn human being is going to do. Are they going to make it through?”

Thankfully, Pearl made a recovery, and like with her older siblings, Nick has posted tons of adorable photos of his youngest daughter on his Instagram. Nick has made it clear that he values his time with all of his kids above all else. “All I care about is quality time with my kids and that’s what being a father is all about, he told HL.