At Home With Nick Carter: Backstreet Boy Reveals How Wife Is Keeping Him In Shape While Quarantined

Spending quality time with his family while avoiding the spread of coronavirus? Nick Carter wants it that way, and he talks with HollywoodLife how he and his wife are staying fit while in self-isolation.

It’s going to be a while before the Backstreet Boys are back…in the same room together. With the COVID-19 pandemic and many “shelter in place” orders keeping people sequestered away, BSB — AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, and Nick Carter – remain separated in their homes, from Los Angeles to Orlando, Florida. Thankfully, they were able to put together a performance of “I Want It That Way” for FOX’s iHeart Living Room Concert for America event, but that’s the closest that boy-band fans are going to get to see these ’90s heartthrobs on the same “stage” for a while.

So, what does a former teen idol (now, adult pop star) do when he’s locked away? As Nick, 40, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, he and his family are making the best of time under quarantine. He and wife Lauren Kitt, 36, are staying fit, active, and entertained alongside their two children, Odin, 3, and 5-month old Saoirse. As Nick tells us – while sharing an EXCLUSIVE selfie of his beautiful family – the Carters are doing well, thanks to plenty of online yoga courses, some of “The Gambler” himself, and plenty of Vitamin D.

So, dust out that old CD of Millenium (or just stream it on Apple Music or Spotify) and spend some time At Home with Nick Carter.

What are you binge-watching?



We’re watching [the HBO mini-series adaptation of Stephen King’s] The Outsider.

What are you doing to work out or stay fit at home?

Lauren got me doing online yoga and boot camp classes with True Fusion and Strength training with GloveWorx, featuring Leyon Azubuike.

What are your at-home quarantine essentials/what did you stock up on?

Lauren has been cooking big pots of soup (Albondigas) that we can continue to go back to. It’s delicious. We also stocked up on Vitamin D and raw goods to create our own foods.

What’s on your quarantine playlist?

Lauren loves the song “Lemon Drop” by Absofacto, and I’m in a country mood lately, listening to Charlie Daniels Band and, of course, the legendary Kenny Rodgers. We are also homeschooling our 3-year-old in the A.M. and doing physical activities like Cosmic Kids yoga on YouTube to keep physically and mentally healthy.