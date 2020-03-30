Backstreet Boys Perform ‘I Want It That Way’ With Their Kids In Quarantine From All over The Country: Watch

ICYMI, the Backstreet Boys came together for a good cause on March 29. The group sang their classic hit, ‘I Want It That Way,’ for iHeart Radio’s Living Room Concert special and were even joined by some special guests!

There was no shortage of smiles and nostalgia when the Backstreet Boys came together on March 29 for FOX’s iHeart Living Room Concert for America hosted by Sir Elton John! The entire band — AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson — performed from their separate homes from Los Angeles, CA to Orlando, FL belting out their 1999 hit tune “I Want It That Way.” With coordinated split screen, each member of the group faded in and out during their respective lyrics of the song. Adding to the performance’s fun, escapist effect, Nick’s son, Odin, joined his dad for the video, dancing around poolside. Kevin’s two boys also joined in the fun! They showed off their skills on the drums and guitar while singing along with their superstar dad!

It was a much needed respite from the current uncertainty of the world, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten millions of lives across the globe. The iHeart Radio Living Room concert also raised funds for the First Responders Children’s Foundation and Feeding America — two organizations helping families in need during this time. Adding to the evening of music and live performances, the Backstreet boys were joined by a slew of famous faces doing their part to set the minds of Americans at ease.

Mariah Carey also took part in the living room concert action. Joining everyone from her personal recording studio in her home, the singer took fans way back with a rendition of her 1995 hit “Always Be My Baby.” Unlike the Backstreet Boys, Mariah’s little ones — twins Moroccan and Monroe — didn’t join their mom for her performance. But she did give them a sweet shoutout! “I wanted to dedicate this Dem Babies for being so patient, and staying here at home, and not complaining!” Also on hand for her own performance was newly-minted Grammy winner Billie Eilish! The singer performed a stripped down, acoustic version of her hit “Bad Guy” with her brother, Finneas O’Connell, playing the guitar right by her side. “Love to you and everyone during this time,” she shared with audiences before diving into the performance.

While the stars were undoubtedly doing their part during this uncertain time, the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to affect so much of daily life around the world and in the United States. As of March 29, there are well over 122,000 confirmed cases in America with over 2,100 people succumbing to the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All around the world, social restrictions continue to stay in place in the hopes that it will contain the spread of the deadly virus.