Billie Eilish Performs Stripped Down Version Of ‘Bad Guy’ For ‘iHeart Living Room Concert’

With brother Finneas O’Connell at her side, Billie Eilish slayed this performance right from the comfort of her own home in Los Angeles!

Billie Eilish, 18, is well on her way to becoming an icon. The singer just put on one of her best performances ever for iHeart’s “Living Room Concert For America.” Big brother and frequent collaborator Finneas O’Connell, 22, was right by her side for the performance — filmed in her living room — and the duo slayed on this raw and stripped down version of “Bad Guy”! “Hey everyone it’s Billie and this my brother Finneas. I want to thank iHeart and Fox for letting us be a source of comfort during this time,” she said to the audience. “Love to you and everyone during this time,” she added before diving into the performance.

With no backing vocals and just Finneas on the guitar, Billie slayed the acoustic version of the song and sounded just like the recording on her album! Her pitch was totally on point, and Finneas joined her on the chorus at just the right time. The pair were totally relaxed as they lounged on the brown sofa — Billie with her feet up and Finneas right next to her on the guitar — and we love how laid back they were. The Grammy winner kept her usual style going, opting an oversized white zip-up hoodie, cozy black sweats and white sneakers. She finished the ensemble with a white baseball cap.

The 18-year-old has been slaying her live performances lately, and fans are still talking about her live rendition of “No Time To Die” at the 2020 BRIT Awards on Feb. 18. The dramatic track showed off Billie’s incredible vocal range — right from her signature whisper to belting it out — and legendary composer Hans Zimmer took it to a whole other level. The California native opted for a head-to-toe Burberry ensemble, rocking their iconic trench coat — oversized, of course — along with velvet joggers and a crewneck sweatshirt with lace-up details. “No Time To Die” is the title track from the latest movie in the James Bond franchise — also Daniel Craig’s final film as 007 — that has had its release pushed back due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Bille also brought the house down with her incredible rendition of The Beatles‘ “Yesterday” for the Oscars in memoriam segment on Feb. 9. Rocking a sparkly black ensemble and black Chanel gloves, the performance was incredibly moving. “Honored to be performing during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment for the Oscars tonight,” Billie shared on her Instagram Story prior to the show, adding that she was “covering a song I’ve always loved.”

The Grammy winner has had a record-breaking year so far, and became the second artist in history to sweep the big four categories — Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year — at the annual music awards show. While accepting Album of the Year, Billie even gave fellow nominee Ariana Grande a shoutout for Thank U, Next. “Thank you,” Billie said to the crowd, adding, “Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this?” While a Billie’s already hit a number of highs this year, we can’t wait to see what this talented singer/songwriter does next.