Nick Carter’s Wife Pregnant: Couple Expecting 2nd Child After Miscarriage — ‘It’s The Greatest Gift’

A new Backstreet baby is on the way! Nick Carter revealed on May 24 that his wife, Lauren Kitt, is pregnant with the pair’s second child — and she already looks pretty far along!

Congratulations are in order for Nick Carter and his wife of five years, Lauren Kitt! The Backstreet Boys singer posted a family photo of the pair with their son on Instagram May 24, and in the pic, Lauren has a huge baby bump. “Thank you God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for,” Nick captioned the photo. “#pregnant #werepregnant #babykisses #happiness #family.” The adorable photo features Nick and Lauren’s first child, Odin, kissing her baby bump. Awww!

In the photo’s caption, Nick also used a rainbow emoji, to signify that this is a ‘rainbow baby’ for himself and Lauren. A ‘rainbow baby’ is a term used for a baby born after the loss of a child due to miscarriage. Back in Sept. 2018, Nick revealed that Lauren had miscarried a baby girl after three months. “God give us peace during this time,” he wrote. “I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I’m heartbroken.”

Nick and Lauren announced they were expecting their first child in 2015 while he was competing on Dancing With the Stars. However, at the time, they admitted that it had been a “year-long journey” just to get pregnant. Before Odin was born, Lauren suffered another miscarriage, as well. “It’s been rocky, to be honest with you,” Nick admitted. “There have been times when we thought it wouldn’t happen.”

Nick proposed to Lauren in 2013, after five years together. They got married in April 2014, and Odin was born two years later in April 2016. The due date for Nick and Lauren’s new baby has not been confirmed, but Lauren definitely looks to be pretty far along in the announcement pic!