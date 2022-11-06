Nick Carter Mourns Sudden Death Of Little Brother Aaron At 34: ‘My Heart Has Been Broken’

For the second time in his life, Nick Carter has had to say goodbye to sibling far too soon. On November 5th, Nick’s younger brother Aaron Carter was found dead at his home in California. Law enforcement sources told TMZ they received a 911 call at 11 AM that morning asking for help as a male had drowned in the tub.

“My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,” Nick wrote in an emotional tribute on Instagram shared on Nov. 6. “I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed,” he said, captioning a series of throwback photos.

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz, now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth….God, Please take care of my baby brother,” Nick signed off.

Nick, who has been a member of the Backstreet Boys for over 25, spoke of his grief soon after it was announced that his brother had died.

Nick had just arrived in the UK for a string of shows with the band when he received the news. Nick and Aaron had a strained relationship, famously documented on the family reality show, House of Carters. The show also featured the brothers three sisters, Angel, B.J. and Leslie Carter. Sadly, Aaron’s death comes ten years after the death of Leslie, who in January 2012 was rushed to the hospital after falling in the shower. It was later revealed that she has suffered an overdose and was taking the prescription medications. Additionally, in 2019, during a shocking Twitter exchange, Aaron accused his sister Leslie of raping him while he was off his bipolar medication.

In the past year, Aaron has been in the throes of a difficult separation and reconciliation with fiancee, Melanie Martin, who was reportedly on the scene at the time of his death. The pair welcomed their first child in last year, with Aaron dying only 17 days before his kid’s 1st birthday.