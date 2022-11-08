Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Shares Home Movies After His Death, Including One With Their Son: Watch

“There [are] so many thoughts in my head right now,” Aaron Carter‘s fiancée, Melanie Martin, wrote on Nov. 8 while sharing a series of clips of her with the late singer, including one with their year-old son, Prince. Aaron, 34, passed away on Nov. 5 after being found unresponsive in his home, and his former fiancée was still reeling in the shock of such a tragic and sudden loss. “I miss my [fiancé] so much and hope you can see from some videos how much light he brought to a room,” wrote Martin. “My love, you were taken too soon from the world.”

The home videos showed Melanie and Aaron engaging in PDA, goofing off, parenting their newborn baby, and enjoying their life together. “These are some great healthy moments we had together, and I will cherish them forever,” wrote Melanie. “God only made one of you, and I was lucky enough to have met the love of my life. There’s no one I’ll ever be with again. I always told you that you are the only one for me for life. I am not ready to let you go, but God has decided that he wanted to show you a better place. [broken heart emoji]. RIP, My baby love.”

Melanie was seen crying outside Aaron’s home the day he was found unresponsive in a bathtub around 11 a.m. Two individuals comforted Melanie as she wept over the loss. Days later, she began to memorialize her love. “I love you beyond measure. You are my soulmate, the father of my child, my whole world. I don’t know how I will go on without you, my love. We’ve been through so much together. My life won’t ever be the same without you in it,” she wrote on Nov. 7 in the first of many Instagram tributes. Later in the day, she posted an IG Story where she said she “can’t sit in a bed alone. I can’t sleep this way. How can I sleep?”

Aaron and Melanie began dating in January 2020. Six months into the year, they announced their engagement. Their son, Prince Lyrik, was born in November 2021. Though their love was intense, it was not without ups and downs. Days after the birth of their son, Aaron posted that he and Melanie had “decided to go our separate ways,” but they reconciled before his death.

As the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, Aaron had some personal and professional sibling rivalry throughout his short life. However, a rep for Aaron told HollywoodLife that the two had patched things up before Aaron’s death.