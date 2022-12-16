Edie Falco Calls On-Screen Son Pete Davidson ‘Completely Charming’ & ‘Adorable’

Edie Falco has a few ideas about why so many women get completely smitten with Pete Davidson. The actress, 59, opened up about what so many ladies find attractive about the comedian, 29, after playing his mom in the upcoming comedy series Bupkis, during an appearance on The View on Friday, December 16. The Sopranos star revealed that she loved working with Pete, and that he’s “charming,” which made it more understanding as to why so many women are drawn to him.

With Edie playing Pete’s mom in the sitcom, Alyssa Farah Griffin asked if she had any insight into what made him such a desirable bachelor and whether she was “going to run off” with the Saturday Night Live alum. “You know what? He’s adorable. He’s just completely adorable. He’s like 90 feet tall, and he’s got this giant smile. He’s very self-deprecating,” she said.

Edie continued and it really seems like the sense of humor is really what makes Pete such a catch, even offering her impression of how charmed women are. “He’s funny, but the humor is always sort of, the joke is on him in a way, and the women are like, ‘Oh my god,'” she said. “I’m imitating all the other women. He’s completely charming.”

Ana Navarro made a joke about knowing many funny men, and the Nurse Jackie star quipped that as his on-screen mom, she was blissfully unaware of some of his romantic escapades. “As his pretend mother, I don’t know anything about that stuff,” she said.

The series, which also stars Joe Pesci and boasts appearances from comedy icons like Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson, Charlie Day, and more, is going to premiere on the streaming service Peacock. SNL producer Lorne Michaels is also helping to executive produce the show. The show is expected to be a fictionalized version of the comedian’s life, per Deadline.

Pete’s love life has been making headlines for years, from back when he was with Ariana Grande to his recent romance with Kim Kardashian. Most recently, Pete was spotted out with model Emily Ratajkowski, but she’s been seen out more recently with DJ Orazio Rispo. Sources close to the comedian revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that he was a little upset to see her out with someone else. “Pete is slightly bummed when he sees her on a date with another guy because he does like her a lot. But he is not putting all of his eggs in one basket either,” they said.