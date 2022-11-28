Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico, 54, Slays In Lacy Red Lingerie For Holiday Photo

“Just because I have been away doesn’t mean I forgot HOW TO SLAY!” wrote Donna D’Errico on Monday (Nov. 28). Tough the Playboy Playmate of the Month could have written “sleigh,” since she dressed up for the holiday season. Donna, 54, rocked a set of red, silky lingerie that was barely there — in fact, if she tugged a little harder on the ribbon in her hand, she was about to “unwrap” herself completely. With her brunette hair tousled like she had gotten out of bed – or was ready to dive in – and a nude lip, Donna looked positively sizzling. The only thing hotter than the Baywatch star was the deal she promoted. “It’s Cyber Monday, so while you’re surfing, head over to my bio and check out my links.”

“Ooh la la Donna!” commented Jennifer Tilly, and many others joined in. “Smokin’ friend!” wrote Ryan Francis. “Cyber Monday never looked sexier,” said one fan, while another wrote, “Damn I would like that under my tree for Christmas.” “You definitely [know] how to slay! Incredibly photogenic! Well done Donna!” “Can somebody call me a doctor…my heart is fluttering…wow!” “Always absolutely breathtaking lady. Great actress and woman!”

Donna has made sure that this has been the hottest Autumn on record with a series of sexy Instagram posts. In mid-November, she posed in lacy black lingerie. “Alexa, play ‘Girl On Fire’ by Alicia Keys,” she captioned the pic. In late September, she posed in a sexy gold bikini to beat the heat of the Los Angeles heatwave. A month earlier, she wore the red lingerie she sported in this late November post for a sexy dance to Ray LaMontagne’s “Jolene.” Donna also closed the summer with some pink lingerie and a pink bikini.

“Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that’ and ‘too old to wear a bikini‘ and, my favorite, ‘desperate,'” wrote Donna on that last post. “Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table.”

Earlier in the year, Donna faced backlash when she joined OnlyFans. “I obviously don’t take myself, or the fact that I’m on that site, too seriously. This post may upset some people. I don’t care,” she wrote when addressing the negative comments about her decision. “What you will see: Bikini and lingerie modeling pics, outtakes from magazine editorials, me doing funny things in bikinis because I have such an incredible sense of humor yet am also so humble, new and vintage bts photos & videos, and whatever else I decide I want to post.” She also clarified that this will be non-nude (“What you will not see: My hoo-ha”), and she had no desire to see any of her fan’s “manhoods.”

“I’ll have fun with this for a bit, and if it gets to be too much to handle on my own, I’ll just shut it down,” she added.