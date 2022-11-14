‘Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico, 54, Rocks Black Lingerie In Gorgeous New Photo

Donna D’Errico, 54, looked incredible in one of her most recent Instagram photos! The Baywatch actress posed in a black lacy bra and matching underwear as she stood in front of a bed, in the new eye-catching snapshot. She had her hair down and showed off attractive makeup that included black eyeliner that helped bring out her blue eyes, and a light pink glossy lipstick.

“Alexa, play ‘Girl on Fire’ by Alicia Keys,” Donna captioned the memorable photo. She also referenced the link in her bio, which includes a link to her OnlyFans page, where she uploads exclusive content for paid members. Once the photo went public, it didn’t take long for her fans to compliment it in the comments section.

“How is it you look the same 25 years later?” one fan asked while another wrote, “You look amazing.” A third called her “so beautiful” and a fourth simply but effectively wrote, “Wow.” There were also many heart-eyed emojis.

This isn’t the first time Donna has gotten attention for one of her epic looks. In Aug., she posted a bikini video and made headlines. She wore a hot pink two-piece in the video and rocked a flattering tan. She had her long hair down and was barefoot as she struck poses near her bed, just like she did in her black lingerie photo.

She thanked her followers for their kind words about one of her previous posts, in the caption, and admitted she was feeling “good” about herself. “In no way am I anywhere near perfect but I’m feeling pretty damn good,” she wrote. “I took a little break and drove across America with my dog. This country of ours is beautiful. I never knew just how beautiful until I drove across it and took the time to appreciate it. Have an awesome day.”

In July, she also posted a photo of her in a white bikini and talked about backlash she received for a July 4th video she posted of herself wearing a red, white, and blue bikini, in the caption. “Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that’ and too old to wear a bikini’ and, my favorite, ‘desperate’,” she wrote. “Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table.”