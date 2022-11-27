Britney Spears Covers Herself With Just Her Hands In A Bathtub After Shading Sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears proved on trend when she shared a NSFW snap to Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 27. The pop star, who has been quite candid with her nude pics since her conservatorship ended in 2021, was seen naked in a bathtub with her hands covering her chest with a cryptic caption reading, “I like to suck 😳😳😳🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! Never professional pics … sucking comes easy for me !!! Keep clapping bitch 👏🏻 !!!”

The nude photo comes a day Britney appeared to be taking her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, to task over a recent social media post. Alongside a photo of a woman wearing sunglasses, Britney wrote, “You’re such a classy famous person you piece of s**t … I finally said it !!! Shade.” Hours earlier, Jamie Lynn had shared a meme with the caption, “It takes grace to remain kind in a cruel situation.”

Britney has been in a bitter public feud with her younger sibling ever since her conservatorship ended in November 2021. The pop star has claimed Jamie Lynn never supported her during the conservatorship, which Jamie Lynn has denied.

But Jamie Lynn wasn’t the only family member who felt the wrath of a “free” Britney. The “Toxic” singer has also filed a lawsuit against her father Jamie Spears and became entangled in a public feud with her ex-husband Kevin Federline and their two sons Sean and Jayden. Despite the few dips into the drama, Britney appeared excited to celebrate the nearly one-year anniversary of becoming a “free woman” with an Instagram post on Friday, October 7.

“It’s been almost a year since I became a free woman !!! F**k yes !!! Wheee,” the pop princess wrote alongside an adorable video of her Mexico getaway where she played with a monkey among the street vendors. “Psss the monkey’s name is Justin Bieber!!!”

The celebratory post came a few days after Britney clapped back at her mom Lynne Spears, who had recently apologized to Britney and pleaded with her to be unblocked from Instagram. In the fiery message — which began with Britney telling Lynne to “take your apology and go f*ck yourself” — the star included more details about the conservatorship.

“For 13 years, I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse !!!” Britney wrote. “I was the mother f*cking Saint who was scared to move or I knew my dad would put me somewhere if I didn’t cooperate … even in America, the land of the free !!!!” Britney added. “Years go by and he still puts me in a psych ward !!!!”

In January, Britney filed a lawsuit claiming her father took “at least $6 million” from her over the course of the 13-year conservatorship, which Jamie was the head of until stepping down in August. The filing claims that Jamie took over $6.3 million for himself, and the other $30 million went to lawyers and legal fees. As the head, Jamie was able to be in charge of Britney’s financial, medical and personal affairs, which fans, and Britney herself, claimed was abusive. However, two months after Jamie gave up control, a judge threw the conservatorship out.