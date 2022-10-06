Britney Spears Claps Back At Mom Lynne After She Apologizes To Singer & Asks To Be Unblocked On IG

Britney Spears made it clear on Instagram that she has no interest in reconciling with her family, including her mother Lynne Spears. After Lynne, 67, pleaded with Britney, 40, to “unblock” her, the “Womanizer” hitmaker told her mother, “take your apology and go f*ck yourself.” Britney made those remarks in an Oct. 5 IG post, which included a quote by Rita Mae Brown that read, “One of the key to happiness is a bad memory.” In her caption, Britney crucified her family for their involvement in her 13-year conservatorship.

“For 13 years, I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse !!!” Britney wrote, before claiming that her family members, including her brother Bryan and her sister Jamie Lynn “were either stoned or drunk off their asses” at the time. “I was the mother f*cking Saint who was scared to move or I knew my dad would put me somewhere if I didn’t cooperate … even in America, the land of the free 🇺🇸 !!!!” Britney added. “Years go by and he still puts me in a psych ward !!!!”

Britney said that “not one mother f*cking person” stood up for her during those hardships under the conservatorship that was led by her father Jamie. Then, she lashed out at her mother and sharply declined Lynne’s apology. “And to all the doctors for f*cking with my mind … I pray you all burn in hell !!!” Britney also said. “Kiss my mother f*cking ass 😊 !!!!”

The “Hold Me Closer” singer has been publicly blasting her whole family on social media since she was freed from her conservatorship in November 2021. On Aug. 28, Brit released an unfiltered video memo (which has now been deleted) that featured the singer talking openly about what she allegedly experienced under the conservatorship. Lynne responded to Britney and insisted that she’s only ever tried to “help” her daughter throughout her hardships. Lynne also told Britney that she “has never and will never turn my back on you.”

Britney previously accused Lynne of being the person that gave Jamie the “idea” for the conservatorship. “She secretly ruined my life,” Britney claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post in November 2021. Britney has not mended any of the relationships with her family members. She didn’t even invite any of them to her wedding to Sam Asghari in June.