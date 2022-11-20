Taylor Swift Makes 1st Appearance Since Ticketmaster ‘Eras Tour’ Disaster At AMAs

Taylor Swift surprised fans when she graciously accepted the Favorite Pop Album trophy for Red (Taylor’s Version) at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles after skipping the red carpet. The 32-year-old Grammy winner looked like a “Mirrorball” in a gold, sequin-covered jumpsuit that featured a plunging halter neckline. Her signature blonde hair was styled in brushed-out curls, which channeled an old Hollywood glamor vibe. A skinny gold belt highlighted her thin waist and open-toed gold pumps completed her look.

Taylor humbly accepted her award by expressing gratitude to her fans for supporting her re-recorded albums so fiercely, as seen in the clip below. “This album is a re-recorded album and I cannot tell you how much my re-recorded albums mean to me but I never expected or assumed that they would mean anything to you, so I can’t thank you enough for caring about this album that I’m so proud of,” she smiled. The “Lavender Haze” singer then went onto thank a long list of people, including her co-producer, her featured artists Chris Stapleton and Phoebe Bridgers, and the band that toured with her and contributed to the rerecorded album.

Taylor next thanked Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien for starring in her All Too Well: The Short Film, which dropped in 2021. She also took a moment to thank her “beautiful, brilliant friend” Blake Lively, who directed her “I Bet You Think About Me” music video. The video starred Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh, who Taylor also thanked.

Taylor’s AMA appearance is her first since addressing the backlash surrounding the sale of tickets to her forthcoming tour, The Eras Tour. However, she is no stranger to the American Music Awards, as she won several awards at the 2021 and 2020 ceremonies. She was even crowned Artist of the Decade and performed a medley of her hits in 2019. And each year she attends, she models some jaw-dropping fashion choices — a trend she continued with this year’s show. We must note that this is Taylor’s first in-person appearance at an American Music Awards since 2019. She appeared virtually for both the 2020 and 2021 shows, so seeing her walk on stage at the show again was a treat for fans.

Taylor started the show with nominations for Artist Of The Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Music Video for “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” Favorite Pop Album for Red (Taylor’s Version), and Favorite Female Country Artist.

Before this, Taylor’s most recent awards show appearance happened at the MTV EMAs on Nov. 13. That night, she took home multiple awards, including Best Artist and Best Longform Video. The latter win was for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” At that show, she wore a sheer bejeweled skirt.