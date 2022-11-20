American Music Awards 2022 Winners: Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift & More Win Big At The AMAs (Updating)

Happy 50th, American Music Awards! Half a century after the first American Music Awards took place, the 50th installment occurred on Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. With Wayne Brady hosting the event and scheduled performances from Pink, Lil Baby, Anitta, Imagine Dragons with JID, Carrie Underwood, Yola, and Tems, it promised to be an exciting night of music. But, who won big?
The Artist of the Year category represents the biggest stars of music’s present – Adele, Drake, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, and The Weekend – and some of the shining stars of tomorrow are competing for Best New Artist – Dove Cameron, Gayle Steve Lacy, Latto, Maneskin. It’s safe to say the 2022 AMAs showed that this year has been an exciting one.
Ahead of the broadcast on ABC, the show announced a slew of winners. Familiar faces like Taylor, Bey, and Harry won while some stars new to the mainstream spotlight (like Ghost) claimed an AMA.
As the night goes on, come back to HollywoodLife’s coverage of all the winners, who will be listed below in bold.
Shoutout to the 🐝-hive! @Beyonce wins #AMAs Favorite R&B Album for "Renaissance"! pic.twitter.com/E9X2d830g9
Artist of the year
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New artist of the year
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
Collaboration of the year
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
CONGRATS to @eltonofficial & @DUALIPA for taking home the #AMAs Collaboration of the Year for "Cold Heart – PNAU Remix)! 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/7mOmwIQQ50
Favorite touring artist
Bad Bunny
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
Favorite music video
Adele, “Easy on Me”
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”
Favorite male pop artist
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
Favorite female pop artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Favorite pop duo or group
BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Favorite pop album
Adele, 30
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Harry Styles, Harry’s House
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
.@taylorswift13 takes home the #AMAs Favorite Country Album for "Red (Taylor's Version)" ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qoCoY8R8Tp
Favorite pop song
Adele, “Easy on Me”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Favorite male country artist
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes
Favorite female country artist
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
Favorite country duo or group
Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
Favorite country album
Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs, Growin’ Up
Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Favorite country song
Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You”
All those votes were not "Wasted on You," @MorganWallen! Congrats on taking home the #AMAs for Favorite Country Song! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/E0r2spOj3y
Favorite male hip-hop artist
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
Favorite female hip-hop artist
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Favorite hip-hop album
Future, I Never Liked You
Gunna, DS4EVER
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Lil Durk, 7220
Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0
Favorite hip-hop song
Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”
Jack Harlow, “First Class”
Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”
Latto, “Big Energy”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Favorite male R&B artist
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Favorite female R&B artist
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
👑 @Beyonce is this year's #AMAs Favorite Female R&B Artist! pic.twitter.com/MZCDPDhVI8
Favorite R&B album
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Favorite R&B song
Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”
Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”
SZA, “I Hate U”
Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence”
Favorite male Latin artist
Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite female Latin artist
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Favorite Latin duo or group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia
Favorite Latin album
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Farruko, La 167
J Balvin, Jose
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Rosalía, Motomami
Favorite Latin song
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII”
Karol G, “Provenza”
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”
Favorite rock artist
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
Favorite rock song
Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”
Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”
Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”
Måneskin, “Beggin’”
Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”
Favorite rock album
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Ghost, Impera
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love
The first-ever #AMAs Favorite Rock Album winner is "Impera" by @thebandghost ☠️ pic.twitter.com/pG1ReU89eK
Favorite inspirational artist
Anne Wilson
for King & Country
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
Favorite gospel artist
CeCe Winans
DOE
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann
Favorite dance/electronic artist
Diplo
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
Favorite soundtrack
ELVIS
Encanto
Sing 2
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick
Favorite Afrobeats artist
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid
Favorite K-pop artist
Blackpink
BTS
Seventeen
Tomorrow X Together
Twice
👏 CONGRATS 👏 to all of our non-televised #AMAs winners! Tune in tonight at 8/7c on @abcnetwork to see who else takes home a 🏆!
Nominees are based on key fan interactions – as reflected on the Billboard charts – including streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay, and tour grosses. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partner Luminate, and cover the eligibility period of Sept. 24, 2021, through Sept. 22, 2022 (representing Billboard chart dates of Oct. 9, 2021, through Oct. 1, 2022).