Taylor Swift Dazzles In Sheer Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs Before Winning Best Artist & Video: Photos

Taylor Swift sent her legion of fans in a frenzy when she took over the red carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs! The pop icon surprised Swifties with her appearance at the Nov. 13 awards event in Düsseldorf, Germany, as she was previously not announced to be in the lineup. Taylor caused even more of a commotion by showing up in an absolutely stunning ensemble!

The “Lavendar Haze” singer rocked a sheer bejeweled skirt over a black body suit for the star-studded gala. Adding simple black high heels and nary an accessory, Taylor looked strong, sexy, confidant and collected. With her trademark sandy blonde hair tied back and a smokey cat-eye, Taylor was serving face for the worldwide audience.

While at the rowdy annual awards show, Taylor just happened to take home a trophy as well! Her “All Too Well: The Short Film,” a 10-minute music video for her song “All Too Well” from Red (Taylor’s Version), won Best Longform Video, besting the “Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert” and Rosalia’s “Motomami.” It was the first time the award has been a part of the program. She also won Best Artist.

The gorgeous Grammy winner has been all about the surprise appearances lately, as she shocked concertgoers a few weeks ago by popping up at the Bon Iver’s London concert. While appearing on stage would have been enough for a special moment, Taylor also performed “Exile” with the band. The song was from her 2020 studio album Folklore, and the track famously featured Bon Iver.

Meanwhile, Taylor announced she would be embarking on another world tour in 2023 during a recent stop by Good Morning America. “I’ve been planning it for ages. I finally get to tell you..I’m going back on tour,” she explained. “The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all my musical eras throughout my career. It starts in the U.S. in stadiums and we’ll be releasing international dates as soon as we can. I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me.