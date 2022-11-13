Taylor Swift Dazzles In Sheer Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs Before Winning Best Artist & Video: Photos

Taylor surprised Swifties with a red-carpet appearance at the MTV EMAs in Germany as she stunned in a jaw-dropping ensemble.

November 13, 2022
Taylor Swift attends the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Taylor Swift 29th MTV Europe Music Awards, Arrivals, Dusseldorf, Germany - 13 Nov 2022
New York, NY - Taylor Swift stuns in a mini dress and fur coat arriving to the VMAs after party in New York.Pictured: Taylor SwiftBACKGRID USA 28 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: The Hapa Blonde / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift sent her legion of fans in a frenzy when she took over the red carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs! The pop icon surprised Swifties with her appearance at the Nov. 13 awards event in Düsseldorf, Germany, as she was previously not announced to be in the lineup. Taylor caused even more of a commotion by showing up in an absolutely stunning ensemble!

Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV EMAs in 2022. (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

The “Lavendar Haze” singer rocked a sheer bejeweled skirt over a black body suit for the star-studded gala. Adding simple black high heels and nary an accessory, Taylor looked strong, sexy, confidant and collected. With her trademark sandy blonde hair tied back and a smokey cat-eye, Taylor was serving face for the worldwide audience.

While at the rowdy annual awards show, Taylor just happened to take home a trophy as well! Her “All Too Well: The Short Film,” a 10-minute music video for her song “All Too Well” from Red (Taylor’s Version), won Best Longform Video, besting the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert” and Rosalia’s “Motomami.” It was the first time the award has been a part of the program. She also won Best Artist.

Taylor Swift looked incredible in her bejeweled skirt and black body suit. (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

The gorgeous Grammy winner has been all about the surprise appearances lately, as she shocked concertgoers a few weeks ago by popping up at the Bon Iver’s London concert. While appearing on stage would have been enough for a special moment, Taylor also performed “Exile” with the band. The song was from her 2020 studio album Folklore, and the track famously featured Bon Iver.

Meanwhile, Taylor announced she would be embarking on another world tour in 2023 during a recent stop by Good Morning America. “I’ve been planning it for ages. I finally get to tell you..I’m going back on tour,” she explained. “The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all my musical eras throughout my career. It starts in the U.S. in stadiums and we’ll be releasing international dates as soon as we can. I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me.

