23 Sexiest MTV EMAs Dresses Of All-Time: Taylor Swift & More

The stars love to take fashion risks on the MTV EMAs red carpet. From Hailee Steinfeld’s sequin look to Iggy Azalea’s black dress with a seriously high slit, these are the sexiest EMAs dresses ever!

Just like the MTV VMAs, the EMAs are always full of show-stopping red carpet looks. The celebrities love to bring their fashion A-game on the EMAs red carpet. Hailee Steinfeld, 22, hosted the 2018 show and wowed on the pink carpet in a sequined Armani Prive mini dress. That same year, Camila Cabello, 22, looked gorgeous in a sexy red dress, while Halsey, 25, sizzled in a pink gown.

Bebe Rexha, 30, took hot to a whole new level in 2016 at the EMAs in a plunging black gown. Hailey Baldwin, 22, before she was Mrs. Bieber, looked incredible in two sexy looks in 2015 and 2017. Her 2015 mini dress featured several sexy cutouts and green floral design. When she returned in 2017, she slayed in a long-sleeved black mini dress.

Taylor Swift, 29, dazzled at the 2012 EMAs in a white and silver see-through gown! The dress was definitely one of Taylor’s more daring looks at the time. The gown was super sexy with the sheer diamond-shaped sections! But Taylor’s EMAs dress is just one of many looks that have gone down in history as the sexiest EMAs dresses. Iggy Azalea, 29, also turned heads at the 2013 EMAs in a revealing black dress with a dangerously high slit. Iggy accidentally flashed her crotch to the cameras while walking the red carpet. She brushed off the wardrobe malfunction like a pro, though!

Heidi Klum, 46, stunned at the 2012 show in a super hot get-up. The America’s Got Talent star and model made jaws hit the floor in a blue and gold gown that featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Heidi rocked the sexy gown like the queen she is. A few years later, Hailey Baldwin, 22, turned up the heat in a plunging mini dress with cutouts. The model showed off some serious cleavage and those long legs! Nina Dobrev, 30, who is always a red carpet favorite, looked gorgeous in a lavender gown at the 2016 EMAs. She can do no wrong fashion-wise!