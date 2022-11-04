Vanessa Hudgens Rocks Lavender Bralette Bikini On Hawaii Vacation: Photos

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, 33, spent some much-needed R&R in Maui, Hawaii on Nov. 3, following a week of Halloween costumes and partying. And instead of rocking any spooky attire, she opted for a stunning lavender bikini while vacationing on the tropical island. “BRB. In heaven. #fsmaui @fsmauim,” the former Disney actress captioned the beach selfie via Instagram. Vanessa even let her 47.5 million followers know that she was spending her vacation at the luxurious Four Seasons Resort Maui.

The star’s selfie only showed her bikini top, which was a soft purple bandeau, complete with strings on the front. Vanessa styled the look with oversize tortoiseshell sunglasses to protect her brown eyes from the strong sun. The brunette beauty appeared to have already taken a swim in the ocean, as her curly tresses appeared to be wet from the salt water. In addition, Vanessa added a pair of on-trend gold hoop earrings, a seashell necklace, and a mauve lip to tie the stylish ensemble together.

Many of the 33-year-old’s fans were in love with the look, as they flooded the comments section with compliments. “Insaneeee,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “You’re so pretty.” Even the Hilton sisters, Nicky, 39, and Paris, 41, commented on Vanessa’s photo. “My fav spot,” Nicky said, while Paris merely commented a heart-eyes emoji.

The next day, Vanessa showed off another sexy snapshot in a different geometric-print bikini. “I think I’ll just move in @fsmaui #fsmaui,” she captioned the full-body photo. This swimsuit had lavender tones, but also featured shades of blue and white. The bikini bottoms were high-waisted, while the top consisted of a more traditional lined style bikini. Vanessa paired the second bikini snapshot with oversized black sunglasses, and rocked her natural curly hair. In this carousel of photos, the Hollywood bombshell showed off more details of her trip, which included drinking an iced cold beverage by the pool, a pool-side pasta lunch, and a rainbow on the water. So fun!

Vanessa’s series of swimsuit photos comes after she spent several days leading up to Halloween dressing up as many characters. One of her most showstopping looks included a Miss Receptionist costume inspired by the character from the hit Halloween movie, Beetlejuice. “Happy Halloween from Sting and Miss Argentina,” she captioned the spooky photo. She also dressed up as Nina Sayers from the hit movie Black Swan starring Natalie Portman. For the Instagram photo, Vanessa opted for the classic all-white ballerina dress. “And the festivities begin,” she captioned the post with a pumpkin emoji.