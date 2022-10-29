Vanessa Hudgens Channels ‘Black Swan’ In Raven Feather Dress For Jackson Family Halloween: Photos

Vanessa Hudgens, 33, looked incredible in her latest Halloween costume. The actress, who is known for sharing many memorable costumes around the spooky holiday every year, showed off a long-sleeved black feather dress with a slit and black boots, giving off the perfect black swan look, at the Thriller Night Halloween party on Friday night. She also flaunted matching black eye makeup, lipstick, and long black nails at the bash, which was held by the Jackson family.

Vanessa’s appearance at the bash was one of many celebrity appearances. Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris Jackson also showed up to her family’s event and looked epic in her own costume, which was inspired by a Black Rider in the Lord of the Rings franchise. It included a black cloak over a matching bra and slip skirt. She added black boots with red laces to top off the look.

Other attendees included Michael’s other children, Prince Jackson, who dressed up as Mario from the Super Mario Bros. video games, and Blanket Jackson, who dressed in an all black ensemble that included a black hoodie, pants, sneakers, and hat. They all posed on the red carpet with smiles and confidence as they enjoyed the memorable evening.

As Vanessa mingled with the Jackson kids at the Halloween party, she also made headlines for posting a video from the night on Instagram. She posed and twirled in her costume as she smiled to the camera, in the clip. “Can someone edit me turning into a raven at the end? Please and thank you,” she captioned the post.

The High School Musical star showed off other Halloween costumes on social media that also got attention. One was a witch with a striped shirt and pants and another was a ballerina dancer in a white dress. Every look received a lot of compliments from fans and proved she’s once again the queen of Halloween this year. “You look absolutely gorgeous,” one fan wrote in response to one of the looks while another called her their “Halloween inspiration.”