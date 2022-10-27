Kourtney Kardashian Poses Nude In Sexy Bubble Bath Photos Shared By Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker, shared some cheeky photos of his wife in a bubble bath to promote their latest collaboration together on Oct. 27.

October 27, 2022 8:17PM EDT
Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 46, told his 7.8 million Instagram followers that his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, 43, has “angel feet” in new nude bubble bath photos he shared on Oct. 27. The snapshot showed The Kardashians star wearing nothing but bubbles in her oversized bathtub, while she propped up her feet near the camera. “My wife @kourtneykardash has angel feet @barkerwellness,” the 46-year-old captioned the round of photos. Kourtney herself even took to the comments section to add a series of emojis including a sparkle emoji, an angel, and a black heart.

His carousel of photos was to promote the newlywed’s latest collaboration with Barker Wellness, a match made in heaven for the wellness-obsessed mom-of-three. Kourtney also shared some cheeky photos on her Instagram to promote the new line of products. In her snapshots, she rocked a white tank top and mini-black shorts. “Now that I am officially a Barker, I thought it was only right to have some Kourtney Barker Wellness products … wink wink. And since I’m such a fan of my husband’s @barkerwellness line, it made perfect sense!”, Kourtney captioned the post.

Kravis’ Barker Wellness campaign photos come just one day after the “it couple” was spotted making out outside of a recording studio in Calabasas. The brunette bombshell rocked a pair of black sweatpants and a crewneck sweater that featured green flames. Her hubby opted for a pair of black jeans, a black hoodie, and a green bomber jacket layered on top. Travis and Kourt were seen driving separately, the Poosh founder in her G Wagon, while Trav pulled up in an orange vintage Chevy truck.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker got married in Italy on May 22, 2022. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

This week has been very busy for the duo, as they also just purchased their very first home together on Oct. 21, per TMZ. Kourtney and her love purchased a home once owned by late night talk show host Conan O’Brien. Their new love shack is located in Carpinteria, CA, not far from Santa Barbara where the two love to spend time together. In fact, it is also not far from where they got engaged in Oct. 2021.

The TV personality and musician recently celebrated their engagement anniversary on Oct. 17, and commemorated the moment with a series of photos shared to Kourt’s Instagram. Notably, it has been just five months since Kravis got married in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on May 22. Kourtney is now the stepmom to Travis’ kids Landon, 19, and Alabama, 16. The former KUWTK star also has three of her own kids with her ex, Scott Disick, 39. Their adorable children include: Mason, 12, Reign, 7, and Penelope, 10.

