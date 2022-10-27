Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Lacy Slip Dress In Bed For Collab With Travis Barker’s Wellness Brand

Kourtney Kardashian just launched a new collaboration with her husband, Travis Barker’s wellness brand, Barker Wellness. The 43-year-old starred in the photoshoot wearing a sexy lace slip dress, boxer shorts, and a tank top. In one photo, Kourt looked stunning when she lounged in bed wearing the silky slip dress that revealed ample cleavage.

Kourtney’s spaghetti strap black silk slip dress featured a low-cut neckline that was lined with lace while the bodice was also sheer with lace details. She styled the cleavage-baring dress with a silver necklace, an updo, and barely any makeup. In another sexy photo from the shoot, the mother-of-three posed completely topless while her arms were wet. She posed with a new Body Oil from her collection.

As if the polaroid photos couldn’t get any sexier, Kourtney posed in the bathtub with just her bare legs hanging off the edge while another picture showed her sitting on the bed wearing a skintight white racerback tank top with no pants. Another one of our favorite looks from the shoot pictured her sitting down by the shower wearing a pair of white boxer shorts with a white fitted short-sleeve T-shirt and high white socks with black skull and crossbones on them.

All four of Kourtney’s products from her collaboration are all-natural, vegan, and cruelty-free and they range in price from $35-$40. The line-up includes Rejuvenate Magnesium Bath Flakes ($35), Calm Magnesium Bath Flakes ($35), Kourtney Body Butter ($35), and Body Oil ($40). All of the products are available on barkerwellness.com and poosh.com.

Kourtney gushed about her new collab with her husband, “Now that I’m officially a Barker, I thought it was only right to have some Kourtney Barker Wellness products … wink wink. And since I’m such a fan of my husband’s Barker Wellness line, it made perfect sense! My obsession with taking baths, wellness, and taking care of my body has led me to this collaboration and I could not be happier with how the products turned out. I hope you love this line as much as we do, and that they become a part of your daily routine like they are ours.

Meanwhile, Travis was just as excited, as he said, “Kourtney and I live and love health and wellness. Creating products we love and need to help with recovery and wellness is fun to share with the world. I love what Kourtney adds to Barker Wellness with this collaboration.”