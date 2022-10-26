Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Passionately Kiss Outside Music Studio: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker, 46, engaged in a hot and heavy make-out, per usual, upon arriving at a recording studio in Calabasas on Wednesday. The mom-of-three pulled up in her jet-black Mercedes-Benz G Wagon while the Blink-182 drummer drove up in his vintage orange Chevy pickup truck. Kourt rocked a pair of black sweatpants, a black crewneck sweater with green flames, and chic white boots. Her man opted for classic black Vans, a black hoodie layered with a green bomber jacket on top, and black sunglasses. Before the Lemme founder got out of her car, Travis leaned in for a big kiss.

Their studio date comes just one day after Kravis purchased their very first home together. The celebrity duo purchased Conan O’Brien‘s Carpinteria, Calif. beach house for $14.5 million, according to TMZ. Kourt and Travis’ new purchase was finalized on Oct. 21 and they were able to buy it for $2 million less than what the asking price was listed. The beach property was reportedly on the market since July and is an ideal location near Santa Barbara, where they got engaged on Oct. 17, 2021.

The Kardashians star recently opened up about not living with her husband full-time on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on Oct. 4. “I think we’re in the place where we’re figuring out how to blend our households and our kids,” the 43-year-old shared. “When the kids are at their dad’s house, I stay at his house and there’s still nights when we’ll stay at each other’s houses in between. I get up at six in the morning and I carpool every morning, and then I go straight to his house and have matcha. He has it ready for me.”

Both Travis and Kourtney also just celebrated their one-year engagement anniversary last week. The TV personality shared a carousel of photos to her Instagram to commemorate the moment. “October 17,” the captioned the post. In a separate post, Kourtney shared another round of snapshots of the romantic night where Travis recreated the engagement moment on the beach.

Kourt and her rockstar hubby got legally married on May 15 in Santa Barbara, not far from their new home. Later, the “it couple” had a lavish ceremony in Italy on May 22. The businesswoman and reality TV star was previously in a relationship with Scott Disick, 39, from 2006 until their final split in 2015. Scott and his ex share three kids: Mason, 12, Reign, 7, and Penelope, 10.