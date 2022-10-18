Rebel Wilson Spies On Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Recreating Their Proposal On 1st Anniversary

Rebel Wilson had a front-row seat to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker re-living their proposal on the one-year anniversary of the drummer, 46, popping the question to the Poosh founder, 43. Rebel, 42, filmed the pair arriving on her Instagram Story and congratulated them as they had fun on the beach in her backyard in Montecito.

Rebel explained that she was surprised to hear the string music playing outside her window, and when she went to go check, she saw the beautiful floral arrangement, just like when Travis had first proposed to Kourt. The Senior Year star then filmed the couple arriving to recreate their proposal, and a guitarist and violinist could be seen providing the music. Rebel tagged both Kourtney and Travis and said that the whole setup was “too cute,” as they walked down the beach. “I was like: who’s playing classical music outside my room! Have fun love birds,” she wrote.

Kourtney and Travis also seemed happy to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their engagement on October 17! The reality star reposted a few photos from Travis’ proposal on her Instagram and captioned it with the date. The blink-182 drummer made a similar post, and he commented on Kourtney’s to show his love. “I will love you forever, today and every day,” he wrote.

While Rebel was celebrating Kourtney and Travis’ anniversary of their engagement, she also has her own romance! The actress went public with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma back in June, and she’s seemed so in love with her ever since! In fact, fans have even wondered if the couple got engaged when she was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left hand at the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday, October 15, but the actress hasn’t confirmed anything.

As for Kourtney and Travis, they’ve obviously been loving married life, since they tied the knot back in May. The Lemme founder has also revealed that she’s very pleased with the couple’s nickname: Kravis. “I love the name ‘Kravis’. I think it’s so funny,” she told E! News in an interview.

Besides recreating their proposal, Travis also recently announced that his band blink-182 is reuniting with original vocalist Tom Delonge for a massive 2023 tour. Sources close to the pair revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that Kourtney was super supportive of the drummer hitting the road with the pop-punk act. “She had such an amazing time when he did those shows [with Machine Gun Kelly]. She got a taste of being on the road with Travis and she loved it so she totally encouraged him to do this tour,” they said.