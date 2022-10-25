Britney Spears’ Son Jayden, 16, Is Taller Than Dad Kevin Federline On Pumpkin Patch Outing

Britney Spears‘ ex Kevin Federline and their 16-year-old son Jayden James enjoyed a rare public outing that involved fall festivities on Sunday, October 23. The father-son duo were pictured at a pumpkin patch in Woodland Hills, California, with Kevin’s wife Victoria Prince and their daughters Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 8. Jayden towered over his 44-year-old father at the pumpkin patch in THESE PHOTOS, which show the family loading pumpkins into the trunk of their car.

Jayden dressed casual in a black tank top and grey Nike shorts. He also wore black socks, a pair of white sneakers, and a white baseball cap that covered his shaggy hair. Kevin’s outfit included a black T-shirt with matching shorts and a black Monster energy hat. His second son with Britney, 17-year-old Sean Preston, wasn’t at the pumpkin patch.

Kevin and Jayden’s outing comes after the pair did an interview with 60 Minutes Australia in early September about Britney, 40, who does not have a relationship with her sons. Jayden and Preston didn’t even attend their mom’s June 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari.

“I 100 percent think this can be fixed,” Jayden said in the interview about his strained relationship with Britney. “It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again.” Jayden also spoke out about his mom’s risque Instagram photos and said, “It’s like almost as if she has to put something on Instagram to get attention.”

After hearing about Jayden’s sit down interview, during which he also defended Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, Britney clapped back on Instagram on Sept. 1. She sent “love” to Jayden in her message, and said she was “deeply saddened” by some of the things he said. However, she also slammed her other family members for keeping her under a conservatorship for 13 years that she was finally freed from in Nov. 2021. “Maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly,” Britney wrote to Jayden. “Maybe dear child YOU can explain why our family would do that to anyone!!”

Kevin and Britney wed in Sept. 2004 after just 5 months together. Their romance, which was documented in the 5-episode reality relic Britney And Kevin: Chaotic, eventually fizzled out and the pair filed for divorce in Nov. 2006. Kevin has primary custody of their two sons.