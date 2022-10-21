Denise Richards Slams Lisa Rinna As ‘Cruel & Vindictive’ After Watching ‘RHOBH’ Reunion

Denise Richards, 51, inserted herself into the drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, two years after she quit the Bravo reality show. The Wild Things actress took to Instagram to call out her former friend and co-star Lisa Rinna, 59, after tuning into part 2 of the season 12 reunion on October 19, where the cast discussed how badly Lisa treated Sutton Stracke after her mother Lois died in November 2021.

“I watched #RHOBH last night. While I have empathy for Lisa Rinna losing her mom, what is her excuse all the other years on the show for being so cruel and so vindictive?” Denise wrote. Her former co-star Garcelle Beavuais “liked” the post.

In the comments section, Denise responded to a fan who said that Lisa is a “work in progress,” and wrote back, “her work in progress is calculating her next move.” Lisa and Denise infamously had a falling out on season 10 when Lisa didn’t believe Denise’s denial of rumors that she hooked up with former RHOBH co-star Brandi Glanville, 49, which Brandi herself said happened. Denise quit the show over the drama after two seasons.

In June, Lisa shared a screenshot of a message she supposedly texted Denise to apologize for how she treated the Starship Troopers actress. “Denise, I’m deeply sorry for the way I treated you on and around the show. I hope you are doing well, and I wish you and your family nothing but the very best,” Lisa wrote in the text that was dated October 2 (2021). The screenshot showed that Denise responded, “Thank you so much for your text. It means alot. I hope you and your family is good.”

Denise has recently hinted that she’d like to return to RHOBH. She said on The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury‘s podcast in August that she was “devastated” to “lose” her “20-year friendship” with Lisa. Denise said her fallout with Lisa “was a big reason” why she didn’t return to the show for a third season. She further said, “I miss her, I miss our old friendship, but I would never be friends with her again.”