‘RHOBH’ Reunion Recap: Lisa Rinna Admits She’s The One Who Threw Garcelle’s Book In The Trash

A major secret was revealed during Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion on Oct. 19. Months ago, Erika Jayne claimed she threw Garcelle Beauvais‘ new book in the trash amidst their Season 12 feud, but when Andy Cohen asked her to talk about it in this week’s episode, Lisa Rinna jumped to her defense and said she was really the one who tossed the memoir in the garbage.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 12 Reunion Part 2. All new, Tomorrow 8/7c on @bravotv. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/wWDHJSbbd5 — OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) October 18, 2022

Erika was the one who posted a picture of Garcelle’s book in the trash, and at the time, she said it was because Garcelle used footage from their Season 12 fight to help boost sales. “No need to use my name or very complicated legal and personal problems to sell her book. She has enough friends to help her,” Erika tweeted in April. But after Erika posted the image, fans started speculating whether she was really the one who threw the book out. As you can see in photos here, fans quickly noticed that the patio and wall near the garbage can looked like Lisa’s.

But it wasn’t until the reunion that the truth was revealed. Lisa said she was the one who threw out the book. She first shared the image of Garcelle’s book in her trash with a select group of ladies from the cast, and when Erika got mad at Garcelle for highlighting their fight to boost sales, Erika took the image and posted it. And as we all know, Erika took credit for the major diss.

#RHOBH Reunion Preview: Crystal has some fighting words against Kyle 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/ZvoKNUanjH — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 19, 2022

When Andy asked Lisa why she threw Garcelle’s book out, she said it was because Garcelle wrote about her daughter, Amelia Hamlin, in her book. But Garcelle was just sharing how she once asked Lisa (on the show) if she thought her underwear dance videos might have led to Amelia’s eating disorder. Andy pointed out that it was shown on the show before it was included in the book, so he didn’t understand why Lisa would be so upset about it, but Lisa said it didn’t need to be repeated in the book. She said that she and Garcelle agreed to not trash each other’s kids almost two years ago, and Garcelle didn’t hold up her end of the bargain.

A lot of other things that transpired during the reunion were already known — Garcelle recalled how she once had a scary experience with Bill Cosby, and Erika shaded Lisa Vanderpump as having bad breath — and in the final few minutes, Kathy Hilton arrived with tequila in tow. But she won’t take a seat on the sofas until Part 3.

Want more? The third and final part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs next Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 8pm on Bravo.