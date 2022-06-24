Lisa Rinna Proves She Texted Denise Richards An Apology Over Affair Rumors

Lisa Rinna is providing receipts. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, took to her Instagram Story on June 23 to share a screenshot of the message she supposedly texted former co-star Denise Richards, 51, to apologize for not believing her denial of rumors that she hooked up with RHOBH co-star Brandi Glanville, 49, which Brandi herself said happened. In a text that was dated October 2 (seen here), Lisa wrote to the new OnlyFans member, saying, “Denise, I’m deeply sorry for the way I treated you on and around the show. I hope you are doing well, and I wish you and your family nothing but the very best.” The screenshot showed a reply from Denise reading, “Thank you so much for your text. It means alot. I hope you and your family is good.”

Lisa screenshotted the supposed message and posted it for all to see after her apology was brought up on the June 22 episode of the hit Bravo series. A fan then asked during a Q&A session on Instagram if she ever apologized to the mom of three. The former Days Of Our Lives actress explained that she didn’t originally show proof of her apology on RHOBH because she “thought it was private.” However, after seeing the ordeal brought up in the recent episode, she decided to “set the record straight.”

Lisa and Denise had been longtime friends when Denise joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in its ninth season, but very publicly feuded when Lisa gave Denise a hard time about the hookup rumors during Season 10. “I thought my friend would have told me the truth,” Lisa said on RHOBH about Denise’s adamant refutation of the affair rumors, per Page Six, clearly deciding not to believe her. “There’s sadness in that, because then I go, ‘Well, what else has Denise lied to me about over the years?'”

Brandi has remained firm on her story that she and Denise did in fact hook up in 2018 — the same year the Starship Troopers actress married husband Aaron Phypers. In Jan. 2020, she even said she would take a lie detector test to prove that she only spoke the truth about the situation. “I am not lying about ANYTHING that I said on housewives and Im willing to take a lie detector test and let’s be clear I was not EVEN the aggressor!!!!” she tweeted, seemingly screaming through the screen. Three months later, Brandi, who has not been married since 2010, said Denise sent her a cease-and-desist letter over the drama.

Lisa tried to fix things with Denise during an Aug. 2020 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, during which the co-stars were on a group trip to Italy, but it did not go as planned. “You know, if you’re mad at me, I respect that,” Lisa told Denise. In reply, Denise said, “I am not mad. I am hurt. That’s it. I’m not mad at you. I am very hurt.” Denise then went on to say the Italian adventure was an awful time for her. “This has been, probably, the worst trip I’ve ever been on in my entire life,” the former Playboy model told the group. “That is the truth.”

Denise departed the show in 2020 after just two seasons.