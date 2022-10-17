‘RHODubai’s Chanel Ayan Reveals How She Got Invited ‘Last-Minute’ To Teresa Giudice’s Wedding (Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan was lucky enough to score an invite to Teresa Giudice‘s glamorous New Jersey wedding to Luis Ruelas this past summer. Chanel wasn’t the only Housewife at the nuptials, but she was definitely the most surprising to see there, considering she lives on the other side of the world. So when HollywoodLife spoke to Chanel on Day 1 of BravoCon 2022 over the weekend, we asked her how she ended up making fast friends with Teresa to get the wedding invite.

“Okay, so she started following me. And then she told me that she never watches Housewives. But she loves to watch me. And she said I was funny,” Chanel told us EXCLUSIVELY. “So that’s how we connected.”

Chanel credited Teresa’s Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Jennifer Aydin with helping make this unexpected connection happen. “[I went] out for lunch with her. So I met [her] and we just connected immediately,” the Bravo star shared. “Yeah, so we went out another night. And then she texts me. She’s like, ‘Do you want to come to my wedding?’ And I was like, ‘Absolutely.’ It was last minute.”

“I did have something to wear if I wanted to,” Chanel added of her wedding outfit, before joking that she didn’t wear an over-the-top dress like she did at Caroline Stanbury‘s engagement party on the first season of RHODubai. Chanel decided to wear a gorgeous black dress to Teresa’s wedding where she partied with fellow Housewives like Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Dorinda Medley, and Ashley Darby.

We also asked Chanel which Housewives from other cities she’s connected with the most since joining the Bravo universe, and she immediately showed some love to Teresa and the other RHONJ gals.

“I really love talking to her. I love talking to Dolores [Catania]. I like a lot of New Jersey girls, because during this summer I lost my passport. So I was next to them. So I got to see them a lot and get to know them.”

Chanel also mentioned Garcelle Beauvais from RHOBH and Karen Huger from RHOP as other Houswives that she connected with on the first day of BravoCon. “She [Karen] didn’t see me cause I was like, ‘Karen!’, but she maybe thought I was just one of the fans. I was waving to her like a crazy person,” Chanel said. “Just a lot of them have reached out and it’s amazing.”