‘RHONJ’ Star Jennifer Aydin Throws A Drink At Joe Gorga At BravoCon: Watch

Jennifer Aydin threw a drink at Joe Gorga when the Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars came face-to-face at BravoCon in New York City. A Twitter video shared by a fan account shows Jennifer, who is wearing pink, throwing a drink at Melissa Gorga‘s husband. Joe wipes off his black suit right after, as Jennifer can be heard yelling at him off-camera. A second video shows Melissa sarcastically waving goodbye to someone (presumably Jennifer) as the commotion between all the Bravo stars continues.

Another fan account claimed that the drink throw happened after Joe and Melissa allegedly tried to confront his sister Teresa Giudice, whom they haven’t spoken to after skipping her wedding to Luis Ruelas. The fan account claimed that Bravo was “not happy” about the altercation. HollywoodLife cannot independently verify these claims.

The RHONJ cast is firmly divided amidst the Giudice-Gorga family drama. That was clear when Bravo split the cast up for their panels at BravoCon this past weekend. Melissa and Joe did their panel with Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschenider and both their husbands. Meanwhile, Teresa and Jennifer did their panel with Dolores Catania. Both groups claimed at their respective panels that they weren’t involved in the decision to split up the cast at BravoCon.

Allegedly, a big fight went down between Teresa and the Gorgas while the cast was filming the Season 13 finale over the summer. The drama, which allegedly involves a new cheating rumor about Melissa, was so catastrophic that Melissa and Joe refused to attend Teresa’s wedding on August 6. HollywoodLife spoke to Melissa and Joe about the drama at BravoCon and where they stand with Teresa now.

“There is no relationship now,” Joe told us about his current relationship with his sister Teresa. “We haven’t spoken. We’re just living day by day every day.”

Melissa, meanwhile, told us that this fight with Teresa was “different” than all the others, and that “both sides are throwing in the towel” this time. “And they always say when both sides — at the same time — give up, that’s when it gets dangerous,” Melissa added. “And I think both sides are giving up right now.”