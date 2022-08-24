‘RHODubai’ Reunion Trailer: Caroline Brooks Accuses Caroline Stanbury Of Being ‘In Jeffrey Epstein’s Notebook’

If you thought the first season of The Real Housewives of Dubai was filthy rich with drama, just wait for the reunion! Bravo dropped the trailer for the inaugural reunion of ‘RHODubai’ on Wednesday, August 24 and it didn’t disappoint even them most discerning stans of the network’s fabulous franchise. From the looks of it, jaws will be dropped as Chanel Ayan, Caroline Stanbury, Lesa Milan, Nina Ali and Caroline Brooks battle over accusations of racist tweets, escort experience, being linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and more!

The trailer opens with the cast members taking their seats around Bravo boss Andy Cohen as he suddenly fields a phone call from an iconic supermodel. “Naomi Campbell is calling me right now, this is insane,” Andy says before Naomi can be heard on speaker telling Ayan, “You’re the best thing on the show! Don’t let anyone ruffle your feathers.” It wasn’t Ayan’s only shining spot in the clip, as she is also featured saying, “I came dressed in black because I’m ready to murder these bitches.”

The conversation then turned to Stanbury, whom Andy asked about certain social media messages her new husband Sergio had reportedly posted. “The racist tweets?” Lesa chimed in, firing up her feud with Stanbury. After Lesa adding insult to injury by calling Stanbury “the wicked witch of the Middle East”, Stanbury shot back, telling Lesa, “You’re a former escort.” The dust up gets a cliffhanger when Lesa replies “Focus on being in Jeffrey Epstein’s notebook.”

The trailer then comes to a close as Stanbury claims her castmates made a pact to get rid of her from the show. When Ayan denounces the idea of a pact, Brooks jumps in with a hearty laugh, “Yes it was, because I was a part of it!”

The season finale of The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Wednesday, August 24 on Bravo. The reunion for the first season will air in two parts, with the first debuting Wednesday, August 31, followed by the second on Wednesday, September 9.