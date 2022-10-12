Jennifer Lawrence Rocks Denim Mini Skirt, Holds Giant Stuffed Shark In New Photos From Set of ‘No Hard Feelings’

Jennifer Lawrence, 32, looked as gorgeous as ever while working hard on the set of her upcoming film, No Hard Feelings, on Oct. 12. Her work attire consisted of a denim mini skirt, a green floral blouse, and a very odd accessory – a shark backpack. The blonde bombshell had a stuffed shark backpack attached to her while she was shaded with a black umbrella and had her hair touched up on set. And speaking of her blonde tresses, JLaw’s luscious locks were styled in loose waves with her bangs pinned to the back giving her an extra-youthful appearance. She was also spotted filming alongside her costars Kyle Mooney and Andrew Barth Feldman in Montauk, New York.

Her time on the set comes just days after The Hunger Games actress revealed that she felt she “lost control” early on in her career, per Variety. “I think I lost a sense of control. Between The Hunger Games coming out and winning the Oscar [for 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook], I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision,” Jennifer said at the London Film Festival on Oct. 8. “When I reflect now, I can’t think of those following years, [because there was] just a loss of control.”

That same day, the mom-of-one told Deadline that she feels she has aged out of doing another franchise film. “Franchises are so fun,” she said while at the same event. Jennifer then added, “I could never do one now cause I’m just too old and brittle.” She first starred in The Hunger Games (2012) when she was just 22 years old, and played the role of Katniss Everdeen until 2015. Following her four films in the franchise, JLaw also starred in other hit movies including Silver Linings Playbook, X-Men: First Class, American Hustle, Joy, Don’t Look Up, and more.

Jennifer is also on the cover of this month’s Vogue issue, where she opened up about motherhood and her upcoming film, Causeway. When speaking of the project, set to premiere in theaters on Nov. 4, the actress shared that it was the toughest job she has had so far. “Yes, I did make a movie. I worked really hard on it. It was the hardest shoot of my life. It was three years. I hope people see it. But if not, we’re all going to die anyway so who cares,” she told the outlet.

And when speaking about her newborn son, Cy, the movie star revealed that now she is obsessed with all the babies! “The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, ‘Now is day one of my life.’ I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere,” Jennifer said. “Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Awwww, preciousssss.'” JLaw has been married to her husband, Cooke Maroney, since 2019. They welcomed their first child together this February.