Jennifer Lawrence Confirms Baby’s Gender & Name For The 1st Time 7 Months After Giving Birth

Jennifer Lawrence openly talked about her 7-month-old baby and how she was 'so in love' immediately after she gave birth, in a new interview.

By:
September 6, 2022 9:12AM EDT
Jennifer Lawrence
View gallery
Jennifer Lawrence is photographed this evening showing her giant engagement ring while holding hands with her fiancee Cooke Maroney after having dinner with friends at Chef's Club restaurant in New York City. Cooke at some point came out few times to smoke a cigarette and having a conversation with a lady outside the restaurant Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence,Cooke Maroney Ref: SPL5067100 240219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney head to dinner in New York City. Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence,Cooke Maroney Ref: SPL5336699 310822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney arrive at JFK Airport in New York City. Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney BACKGRID USA 7 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews

Jennifer Lawrence, 32, took her time to reveal her first child‘s name and gender, but the truth finally came out in the Vogue October 2022 cover story. The Don’t Look Up actress confirmed to the publication that she gave birth to a son named Cy, named after the postwar American painter Cy Twombly, who is one of her husband Cooke Maroney‘s favorite artists. Jennifer talked all about the life-changing experience of becoming a new mom in the interview.

Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence for ‘Vogue’ (Photo: Tina Barney)

“It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody,” the Oscar winner said. “If I say, ‘It was amazing from the start’, some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first’, and feel bad. Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.’ So I felt so prepared to be forgiving.”

Jennifer, who welcomed her baby boy in February, went on to say, “The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Awwww, preciousssss’.

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney (Photo: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews)

The X-Men: First Class star explained that her heart “has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about,” since she’s given birth. “I include my husband in that. And then they’re both just, like, out there—walking around, crossing streets. He’s gonna drive one day. He’s gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car. And I’m just gonna be like, ‘Good night!’ You know? Like, who sleeps?” Jennifer added, “I mean the euphoria of Cy is just—Jesus, it’s impossible. I always tell him, I love you so much it’s impossible.”

It wasn’t so shocking to learn Jennifer had a baby boy from this interview, since her pal Ellen DeGeneres accidentally revealed the child’s gender on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May. Ellen mentioned being neighbors with the Silver Linings Playbook actress and said, “I do hear you sometimes talking to him and it’s really cute.” It’s nice to now have confirmation that J.Law is a boy mom to little Cy!

More From Our Partners

ad