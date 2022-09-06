Jennifer Lawrence Confirms Baby’s Gender & Name For The 1st Time 7 Months After Giving Birth

Jennifer Lawrence, 32, took her time to reveal her first child‘s name and gender, but the truth finally came out in the Vogue October 2022 cover story. The Don’t Look Up actress confirmed to the publication that she gave birth to a son named Cy, named after the postwar American painter Cy Twombly, who is one of her husband Cooke Maroney‘s favorite artists. Jennifer talked all about the life-changing experience of becoming a new mom in the interview.

“It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody,” the Oscar winner said. “If I say, ‘It was amazing from the start’, some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first’, and feel bad. Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.’ So I felt so prepared to be forgiving.”

Jennifer, who welcomed her baby boy in February, went on to say, “The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Awwww, preciousssss’.

The X-Men: First Class star explained that her heart “has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about,” since she’s given birth. “I include my husband in that. And then they’re both just, like, out there—walking around, crossing streets. He’s gonna drive one day. He’s gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car. And I’m just gonna be like, ‘Good night!’ You know? Like, who sleeps?” Jennifer added, “I mean the euphoria of Cy is just—Jesus, it’s impossible. I always tell him, I love you so much it’s impossible.”

It wasn’t so shocking to learn Jennifer had a baby boy from this interview, since her pal Ellen DeGeneres accidentally revealed the child’s gender on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May. Ellen mentioned being neighbors with the Silver Linings Playbook actress and said, “I do hear you sometimes talking to him and it’s really cute.” It’s nice to now have confirmation that J.Law is a boy mom to little Cy!