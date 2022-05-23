Jennifer Lawrence’s Baby’s Gender Seemingly Revealed During Final ‘Ellen’ Interview

Jennifer Lawrence showed up via telephone on the final week of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While interviewing the actress, Ellen DeGeneres congratulated her on getting married to Cooke Maroney and welcoming her first child with him. J.Law and Ellen are neighbors, and, of the baby, Ellen told Jennifer, “I do hear you sometimes talking to him and it’s really cute.” Until this point, Jennifer and Cooke had not publicly shared their baby’s gender, but Ellen seems to have confirmed that it’s a boy! HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for the actress.
Since giving birth in February, Jennifer has been extremely private about her life with a newborn, and she’s kept the little one very out of the public eye. Jennifer and Cooke themselves have also been very low-key since welcoming their baby, and weren’t spotted out together for the first time post-baby until the beginning of April. The two got together in 2018 and have been married since Oct. 2019.
Jennifer and Cooke confirmed their pregnancy news in Sept. 2021. In the months that followed, Jennifer was spotted out a number of times with her baby bump on full display. She even did promo for her hit 2021 movie, Don’t Look Up, while pregnant.
However, even before giving birth, Jennifer vowed that she would be keeping her baby private and out of the spotlight. “Every instinct in my body wants to protect [the baby’s] privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” Jennifer explained in an interview with Vanity Fair. “I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I just feel like that starts with just not including them in this part of my work.”
It appears that Jennifer will be putting a lot of focus into her new role as a mom for right now. She doesn’t have any upcoming projects lined up, aside from one film, Red, White & Water, which is already in post-production.