Jennifer Lawrence Pregnant: Actress Expecting 1st Child With Husband Cooke Maroney

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney! The Oscar-winning actress and her husband are expecting their first child together!

From Mother! to mom! Jennifer Lawrence, 31, and husband Cooke Maroney, 37, are expecting a baby together, the actress’ rep confirmed to PEOPLE! This will be the couple’s first child together. HollywoodLife reached out to Jennifer’s rep for our own comment, but we didn’t receive an immediate response.

Jennifer and Cooke’s big announcement comes almost two years after the couple married in a magical ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island in October 2019. The intimate, 150-guest wedding included a star-studded roster of celebrities: Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, Adele, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Sienna Miller, and Ashley Olsen all came out to celebrate the couple’s love. The guests partied the night away at the stunning Belcourt of Newport, a historic beachside mansion designed to look like Louis XIII’s Versailles pad. The bride wore a Dior wedding gown, of course; Jennifer has been the face of the fashion house since 2012, most recently for its JOY perfume.

The couple’s love story began in June 2018, when Jennifer and Cooke were reportedly set up by her best friend, Laura Simpson. Cooke, the director of New York’s Gladstone art gallery, popped the question just eight months later. At the time the couple started dating, Jennifer was coming off another incredible year for her career.

In 2018 alone, Jennifer starred in the spy thriller Red Sparrow, before donning her blue bodysuit once again for X-Men: Dark Phoenix in 2019. Since that time, Jennifer has taken a bit of a break from busy career to focus on her political engagement and her personal life. With more projects still upcoming for the Silver Linings Playbook Oscar-winner, Jennifer and her beloved husband have so much to look forward to in the next chapter of their lives. Congratulations to Jennifer and Cooke!