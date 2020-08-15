Jennifer Lawrence’s 22 Best Red Carpet Looks Of All-Time In Honor Of Her 30th Birthday

In addition to her incredible work as an actor and her relatable sense of humor, Jennifer Lawrence is also a style queen — and we rounded up some of her best looks ever!

Happy birthday to the one any only, Jennifer Lawrence! The beloved actress turns 30 on Aug. 15, and although she’s kept a very low profile over the last year, she’s been a staple on red carpets in past years. Jennifer has attended some of the most high-profile Hollywood events over the years, and she always looks absolutely incredible when she walks the red carpet in stunning dresses.

Jennifer first proved that she’s a force to be reckoned with when it comes to her style game at the 2011 Academy Awards. Although her red dress may have appeared super simple, it was the perfect sleek look for Jennifer. The gown hugged her figure down her entire body, and dipped a bit lower in the back to show some skin. Jen looked absolutely gorgeous with her dark eye makeup, which was a contrast to her lighter-blonde hair at the time. Considering she was nominated for her first Oscar for her role in Winter’s Bone at this show, it was only fitting that she was one of the best dressed of the night!

In 2018, Jennifer was doing rounds of press for her movie, Red Sparrow, and she made an appearance at the Venice Film Festival. For the glamorous red carpet, she wore a ballgown-style dress. The top half of the dress was tight to her midsection, while the bottom poofed out. To complete the elegant look, Jen pulled her hair back into an updo, which is one of her more favored hairstyles on the red carpet. Stunning!

At another press event for Red Sparrow in 2018, Jennifer looked equally as gorgeous in a black dress. The plunging neckline and thigh-high slit put some skin on display, while thick straps held the dress up securely. The 30-year-old completed the look with a pair of simple, open-toed black heels that go perfectly with MANY red carpet looks. She also rocked dark and smokey eye makeup to go with the darker look.

In 2016, Jennifer hit up the Los Angeles premiere of her movie, Passengers, and she looked like an angelic ice queen in her ensemble. Her pastel blue dress featured appropriate side and chest cutouts, while the neckline was a halter style. Jennifer complemented the lighter-colored look with a pop of bright lipstick and her white-blonde hair styled in a lob. It was a super fierce look for the actress, who can pull off just about any red carpet style there is. Scroll through the gallery above to see more of her best red carpet pics!