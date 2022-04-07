Jennifer Lawrence & Husband Cooke Maroney In 1st Photos Out Together Since Birth Of Baby

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney looked more relaxed than ever when they were spotted leaving a romantic dinner at Sunset Tower Hotel!

Jennifer Lawrence, 31, and her husband Cooke Maroney, 37, enjoyed their first romantic night out together since the birth of their baby nearly two months ago! The Hunger Games actress and Cooke looked more relaxed than ever as they walked arm-in-arm out of Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California on Wednesday, April 6.

As HolllywoodLife reported, the very private couple have not yet revealed the gender, or name, of their bundle of joy who, according to records obtained by TMZ, was born in February. In September 2021, a rep for Jennifer confirmed that she was pregnant with her first child. The day after the pregnancy was confirmed, Jennifer stepped out in New York City to show off her growing baby bump.

Although their dinner together at the LA restaurant was their first time out together in public, it was not Jennifer’s first time out. On March 2, just one week after giving birth, the Oscar-winning actress was photographed on a hike in Los Angeles. Accompanied by a female friend, she was carrying a water bottle and wore her hair in a ponytail, covered by a white hat.

In December 2021, Jennifer addressed her private life and pregnancy in an interview with Vanity Fair. She admitted that she was “so nervous” to discuss her very low-key life with her art dealer husband, who she married in a sweet ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island, two years prior. “I haven’t spoken to the world in forever,” Jennifer told the publication. “And to come back now, when I have all of these new accessories added to my life that I obviously want to protect [her pregnancy]…I’m nervous for you. I’m nervous for me. I’m nervous for the readers.”