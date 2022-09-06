Jennifer Lawrence Stuns In Gorgeous Floral Dresses & Beach Waves For ‘Vogue’ Cover Shoot

Jennifer Lawrence looked absolutely stunning on the October cover of 'Vogue' wearing an off-the-shoulder burgundy top with a matching skirt & beach waves.

By:
September 6, 2022 9:05AM EDT
jennifer lawrence
View gallery
Jennifer Lawrence 12th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, Arrivals, Liberty State Park, New Jersey, USA - 01 Jun 2019
New York, NY - Jennifer Lawrence takes some time away from being a new mom to work on her tan as she steps out with a small umbrella after spending an hour at a tanning salon in the West Village Neighborhood. Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence BACKGRID USA 1 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lawrence goes for a coffee run while holding an umbrella in New York City Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence Ref: SPL5329843 310722 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Tina Barney

If there’s one thing for sure about Jennifer Lawrence, it is that she always looks fabulous no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did on the October cover of Vogue. The 32-year-old looked gorgeous when she wore a head-to-toe burgundy Dior outfit featuring an off-the-shoulder ruffled top with a matching skirt and belt cinched around her tiny waist. The actress topped her look off with long beach waves, some dark eyeliner, and a dark red lip.

jennifer lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence looked gorgeous in Dior on the October cover of ‘Vogue.’ (Tina Barney)

In another gorgeous photo from the shoot, Jennifer posed on a diving board by the pool wearing a blue and white Altuzarra dress. The spaghetti strap maxi featured a low-cut V-neckline and was tight on the waist but flowed into a pleated skirt. She kept her long hair down in beach waves and went barefoot.

jennifer lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence looked gorgeous in this blue & white Altuzarra dress with a low-cut neckline & pleated, patterned skirt. (Tina Barney)

As if JLaw’s photos couldn’t get any more stunning, she rocked an orange floral Erdem dress with an incredibly plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The sleeveless frock featured a tight corset bodice and a poofy pleated skirt while she chose to go barefoot again, letting her curly hair down with minimal makeup.

jennifer lawrence
In another photo from the shoot, Jennifer threw her hair back into a bun while wearing a green floral, one-shoulder Erdem dress. (Tina Barney)

Another one of our favorite floral looks from her was the green one-shoulder Erdem dress she wore while standing in a garden. The dress had a fitted bodice and a flowy poofy skirt and this time, she threw her blonde hair back into a voluminous bun.

jennifer lawrence
In another stunning photo, Jennifer wore a chunky, hot pink Brandon Maxwell sweater with a light pink metallic pleated maxi skirt by the same designer. (Tina Barney)

Aside from these dresses, Jennifer looked amazing in a Dior dress that had a completely sheer black lace bodice and spaghetti straps while the bottom half of the dress featured a floral poofy skirt. She topped her look off with diamond Dior Fine Jewelry Couture earrings.

One of our favorite looks from her was without a doubt her Brandon Maxwell sweater and skirt. JLaw looked natural and gorgeous when she wore the oversized, hot pink chunky sweater with a light pink metallic pleated skirt. She kept her hair down in curls and went with little makeup other than a dark red lip.

More From Our Partners

ad