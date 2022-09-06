Jennifer Lawrence Stuns In Gorgeous Floral Dresses & Beach Waves For ‘Vogue’ Cover Shoot

If there’s one thing for sure about Jennifer Lawrence, it is that she always looks fabulous no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did on the October cover of Vogue. The 32-year-old looked gorgeous when she wore a head-to-toe burgundy Dior outfit featuring an off-the-shoulder ruffled top with a matching skirt and belt cinched around her tiny waist. The actress topped her look off with long beach waves, some dark eyeliner, and a dark red lip.

In another gorgeous photo from the shoot, Jennifer posed on a diving board by the pool wearing a blue and white Altuzarra dress. The spaghetti strap maxi featured a low-cut V-neckline and was tight on the waist but flowed into a pleated skirt. She kept her long hair down in beach waves and went barefoot.

As if JLaw’s photos couldn’t get any more stunning, she rocked an orange floral Erdem dress with an incredibly plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The sleeveless frock featured a tight corset bodice and a poofy pleated skirt while she chose to go barefoot again, letting her curly hair down with minimal makeup.

Another one of our favorite floral looks from her was the green one-shoulder Erdem dress she wore while standing in a garden. The dress had a fitted bodice and a flowy poofy skirt and this time, she threw her blonde hair back into a voluminous bun.

Aside from these dresses, Jennifer looked amazing in a Dior dress that had a completely sheer black lace bodice and spaghetti straps while the bottom half of the dress featured a floral poofy skirt. She topped her look off with diamond Dior Fine Jewelry Couture earrings.

One of our favorite looks from her was without a doubt her Brandon Maxwell sweater and skirt. JLaw looked natural and gorgeous when she wore the oversized, hot pink chunky sweater with a light pink metallic pleated skirt. She kept her hair down in curls and went with little makeup other than a dark red lip.