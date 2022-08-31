Jennifer Lawrence Holds Hands With Cooke Maroney On NYC Date: Photos

New mama Jennifer Lawrence, 31, and her husband Cooke Maroney, 38, stole some time together as they stepped out for a date night on Wednesday, August 31. In photos, Jennifer and her hubby rocked their favorite look, both wearing matching white t shirts as they held hands and strolled the streets of New York. The Mother! actress paired the look with baggy white pants, black pumps, and layered necklaces, while her husband of nearly three years wore navy blue fitted pants with sneakers and a wristwatch. Both rocked sunglasses in the late summer evening, and Jennifer wore her hair down in loose waves.

Jennifer and Cooke welcomed their first baby together back in February, though they’ve been notoriously private about the new arrival. The Hunger Games actress has been seen heading to yoga class and on other domestic outings in New York since they became a family. Jennifer spoke out on her relationship with the art gallerist in a 2019 interview on the NAKED With Catt Sandler podcast.

“Definitely [my idea is you get married once, you do it for life],” she said, following her intimate October 19, 2019, Rhode Island wedding. “I don’t know. It was just, it was so organic. I don’t know, I haven’t talked about it yet in an interview setting,” she said. “I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married.’ I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully. He’s my best friend so I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. It’s the greatest. You find your favorite person in the planet and you’re like you can’t leave. So I wanted to take that offer,” she explained.

By the time they welcomed their baby, Jennifer was ready, according to a source for PEOPLE. “Like other actors, she will balance her career and her life as a wife and mom,” the source told the outlet in September 2021, ahead of the baby’s arrival. “She will do it well. Jen is grounded and ready to be a parent because she loves family life.”