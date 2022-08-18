See How This Classic Staple Completes Jennifer Lawrence’s Airport Style

Image Credit: innakos/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A new school year is officially here, which means many of us will be swapping our open-toed shoes for warm and comfy sneakers. Staying active is really important, so if you’re looking to incorporate more walking into your daily routine, then a durable pair of sneakers is absolutely necessary. Reebok delivers on a quality shoe that doesn’t come with a premium price.

Even celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence love staying comfortable while getting from point A to point B. Jennifer was spotted at the JFK airport wearing a crew neck T-shirt, flowy sweatpants, and these Reebok Freestyle high top sneakers. As the actress boarded a plane, she made sure to wear her most comfy and reliable shoes. Clearly, this is a trend in the making, and you’ll want to jump on it before it really kicks off.

These leather high top sneakers are made with a rubber sole and die-cut midsole to provide a lightweight cushion with every step. The 4” padded leather upper wraps around your ankles for optimal support and security. For faster speed and durable responsiveness, Reebok incorporated a padded sockliner that gives enough cushion and support with every move.

Reebok shoes can handle any movement thanks to their tried and tested design. These white leather sneakers protect your feet from rain or shine, so your fashion sense will always be on point. Whether you’re a student, athlete or just on your feet all day, these athletic sneakers will support your every step. Walk into the new school year with these Reebok Freestyle high top sneakers. Hurry before the sale ends!