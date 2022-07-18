Cooke Maroney: 5 Things To Know About Jennifer Lawrence’s Husband

Cooke Maroney is more than just Jennifer Lawrence's husband -- he's now also the father of her baby. Want to know more? Here's his interesting background.

By:
July 18, 2022 5:20PM EDT
Who Is Cooke Maroney
View gallery
Jennifer Lawrence is photographed this evening showing her giant engagement ring while holding hands with her fiancee Cooke Maroney after having dinner with friends at Chef's Club restaurant in New York City. Cooke at some point came out few times to smoke a cigarette and having a conversation with a lady outside the restaurant Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence,Cooke Maroney Ref: SPL5067100 240219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney head home after an early breakfast at La Bonbonniere in West Village in New York City. Jennifer is wearing jeans, white top, red jacket and sandals. The couple walk with their arms around each other on the way home! Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence,Cooke Maroney Ref: SPL5325126 090722 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney were spotted out and about Monday afternoon. The happy couple is expecting their first child together. Jennifer has been promoting her latest film Don't Look Up recently and today it seemed she was enjoying a laid back day with her hubby. Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney BACKGRID USA 13 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: REX/Shutterstock

Cooke Maroney, 37, and actress Jennifer Lawrence, 31, welcomed their first baby together in Feb. 2022, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for them. So who exactly is Cooke Maroney? Well, unlike his wife’s high-profile IMDb page, Cooke is much more low-key…to most of the public. He’s not a director like JLaw’s most ex (Mother! director Darren Aronofsky), or an actor/musician like the other exes (The Favourite star Nicholas Hoult and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin). Still, Cooke, who Jennifer married in Oct. 2019, has his own impressive street credibility. And they’re currently house hunting in Beverly Hills, so they’ve got exciting things to look forward to.

jennifer lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence took a walk with her husband, Cooke Maroney in NYC on May 24 when she opted to go completely makeup-free in baggy sweatpants & an oversized sweatshirt. (MEGA)

1. JLaw’s husband is a respected art gallerist.

Cooke is the director of Gladstone 64, an art gallery located in New York City’s ritzy Upper East Side. Before his current position, he was a transplant from NYC’s Gagosian gallery, another esteemed name in the art community. “He’s definitely respected. He’s not a big player, but he’s a player,” a contact from the art world told The Cut. “I’d say he understands what good art is, as opposed to a lot of art dealers who just like to go to parties and do deals.” Still, he’s a main fixture of those “art-world parties” that “art and fashion scenester types” frequent, the outlet noted.

2. Cooke represents big name clients.

Although he keeps up a mysterious public persona — his private Instagram is currently just shy of 2,000 followers — Cooke’s clientele includes Lena Dunham’s father (Carroll Dunham), Anish Kapoor, Richard Prince and Bjork’s ex Matthew BarneyThe Cut reported.

Jennifer Lawrence
Cooke Maroney & Jennifer Lawrence (SplashNews)

3. He attended New York University.

He studied art history and economics, and was in the class of 2007, according to his Facebook page.

4. Cooke reportedly started dating Jennifer Lawrence in May 2018 after meeting through the actress’ BFF.

Cooke and Jennifer reportedly began dating after JLaw’s best friend, Laura Simpson, introduced them, according to a June 2018 report from Page Six. In a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer revealed her favorite part about marriage. “I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him,” Jennifer said. “I don’t know why but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage. ‘Okay, we’ve got this list. These are the things we need. Let’s work together and get this done.’ And I always get one of the cooking magazines, like 15 Minute Healthy Meals, and he always gives me a look like, ‘You’re not going to use that. When are you going to make that?’ And I say, ‘Yes, I am. Tuesday!’ And he’s always right, and I never do.”

5. Cooke is from humble beginnings.

The art connoisseur hails from the rural Middlebury, Vermont, where his parents James Maroney and Suki Fredericks own the Oliver Hill Farm. They were once big-scale dairy farmers, but now rent their land to neighboring organic farmers, according to a 2015 profile from The Medium.

More From Our Partners

ad