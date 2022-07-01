Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Go House Hunting With Baby, 4 Mos., In Beverly Hills: Photo

It looks like Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are continuing their search for a new pad for their growing family! The Silver Linings Playbook actress, 31, and the art dealer, 37, were seen house hunting with the help of their 4-month-old baby on July 1 in the Coldwater Canyon area of Beverly Hills, Calif. Before that, they were spotted looking at a $20 million mansion in Bel Air.

Jennifer looked ready for the California heat in an adorable blue and white nautical print sundress with a halter neck paired with clear jelly sandals. She kept her hair out of her face in a low ponytail and wore a pair of aviator sunglasses to protect her eyes. Meanwhile, her husband kept it casual in black athletic shorts, a white tee, and a black New York Yankees cap. Their child, whose name and gender have not officially been confirmed, wore a black and white striped onesie.

Jennifer gave birth in February and she and her husband have remained very hush-hush about anything involving their child. However, people believe Ellen DeGeneres, 64, accidentally revealed the gender while interviewing Jennifer during The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May. Ellen and the Hunger Games star live next door to each other, which Ellen spoke about during their chat. “I do hear you sometimes talking to him and it’s really cute,” she said. HollywoodLife reached out J.Law’s representatives about the statement but did not hear back.

Jennifer and Cooke have only been spotted out and about a handful of times since they became parents, and even fewer times with their baby. The first public outing as a family of three that was caught on camera occurred in April when the famous couple was seen on a hike with Cooke’s mother and father, Suzi Fredericks and James Maroney. At one point, the grandparents took over and pushed the little one in the stroller. In June, Jennifer and Cooke took their child out for some grub in Los Angeles at Eataly, a popular Italian food hotspot located inside the Westfield Century City mall.

The Don’t Look Up star has also been seen out in Los Angeles without her husband and child several times. For instance, she was seen heading to a Pilates class in Century City on June 16. She looked at ease in a yellow graphic tee, black leggings, and black slides. Jennifer was also seen on a hike with a female companion just one week after she gave birth. She was casually dressed in a green t-shirt, orange Free City sweatpants, and a white cap.