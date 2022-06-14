Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Take Their Baby, 4 Mos., Out For A Lunch Date In LA: Photos

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney have stepped out of their homes to enjoy a public outing with their newborn! The couple was photographed out and about in Los Angeles at Eataly, a popular Italian food marketplace inside the Westfield Century City mall, on June 13. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail (seen here), the Silver Linings Playbook actress, 31, wore a loose-fitting ensemble of baggy blue jeans and a white tee with a cat printed on it. She finished her look with white sandals. Cooke, a successful art dealer, also looked comfy in a pair of gray slacks, a gray hoodie with “Vermont” embroidered on it, and blue sneakers. Their little one was not seen, as he was in his stroller under a blanket.

Jennifer and Cooke have remained behind a veil of privacy since their child was born in February. They have yet to release their first child together’s name or gender, although people believe Ellen DeGeneres, 64, accidentally let the gender slip when she was interviewing Jennifer over the phone during one of her final episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While chatting, Ellen, who lives next to J.Law, brought up the new mom’s kid and said, “I do hear you sometimes talking to him and it’s really cute.” HollywoodLife reached out to reps for the actress but did not hear back.

Jennifer was seen on a walk just one week after giving birth, but the first time she was spotted with her newborn came on April 12. The new parents were spotted with Cooke’s mother and father, Suzi Fredericks and James Maroney, as they took a casual hike in Los Angeles. Jennifer wore an all-white outfit consisting of white sweats, a white tee, and a white cropped hoodie paired with sneakers. Cooke donned gray sweats and a blue sweatshirt. He and the Hunger Games actress seemed at ease as they let his parents push their newborn in his stroller.

A few days prior, Jennifer and Cooke made their first public debut as parents at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. They enjoyed a dinner date for two and left their little one at home to spend some quality time together.

It’s no accident that Jennifer’s family life is kept under wraps. In a Dec. 2021 interview, she noted that she is “nervous” to let the public into her world. “I haven’t spoken to the world in forever,” she noted to Vanity Fair. “And to come back now, when I have all of these new accessories added to my life that I obviously want to protect [my pregnancy]…I’m nervous for you. I’m nervous for me. I’m nervous for the readers.”