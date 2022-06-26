Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Spotted House Hunting In LA After Birth Of 1st Child: Photo

Jennifer Lawrence, 31, and Cooke Maroney, 37, looked happy and in love during their latest outing. The actress and her husband, who just welcomed their first child in Feb., wore similar outfits, including white t-shirts and dark blue bottoms, as they went house hunting in the Bel-Air area of Los Angeles, CA on June 25. They also wore sunglasses and the doting wife held onto her hunky spouse’s arm as they walked by cameras outside.

Jennifer also paired her look with brown sandals as she carried a tan purse over one shoulder while Cooke wore black and white sneakers. At one point, the lovebirds reportedly went to see a mansion formerly owned by director Ernst Lubitsch, which is estimated to cost $20 million, according to the Los Angeles Times, during their outing, and were photographed driving around in their car, which included tinted windows. They didn’t appear to pay much attention to cameras and focused on the task at hand.

Jennifer and Cooke’s latest outing comes just over a week after they were seen taking their baby out to lunch with them in L.A. They dined at Eataly, an Italian food marketplace, and wore casual clothes as the newborn was hidden in a stroller. The parents have been very private about the new addition, so it’s not too surprising that they tried to stay out of the spotlight during their time out together.

Although the couple hasn’t yet announced the name or sex of their baby, Jennifer seemed to let it slip that it was a boy during a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres. “I do hear you sometimes talking to him and it’s really cute.,” she told the comedian, seemingly not realizing she gave a bit of confirmation.

When Jennifer, who’s been married to Cooke since 2019, is not making headlines for outings with or conversations about her family, she’s doing so for solo trips. The Don’t Look Up star was photographed hitting up a Pilates class in the Century City area of L.A. last week and looked naturally pretty. She wore a yellow graphic tee that had the word “MASTER” in red letters on the front, as well as black leggings and slip-on sandals. She also topped the look off with a light purple baseball cap and sunglasses as her long blonde hair was in a low ponytail.