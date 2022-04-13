See Pics

Jennifer Lawrence & Husband Cooke Maroney Take Baby For A Stroll in 1st Family Outing Since Birth

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney were dressed in comfortable-looking outfits while hiking around Los Angeles, CA, in their first public outing with their one-month-old baby, who was in a stroller.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney look like they are taking to being parents extremely well! The 31-year-old actress and her husband were spotted taking their newborn baby out for a stroll in their first family outing since the bundle of joy’s birth in late Feb. They were joined by Cooke’s parents, Suzi Fredericks and James Maroney as they all wore casual clothes and shared a lot of smiles during their conversations.

Jennifer showed off a cozy-looking ivory cropped hoodie over a white top and white wide-legged pants during the walk. She also wore multi-colored sneakers and added sunglasses to her look as she had her long blonde hair up in a high ponytail. Cooke wore a blue sweatshirt with navy blue pants and multi-colored sneakers and added a white baseball cap with his look.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney during a previous outing. (JD Images/Shutterstock)

The newborn’s grandparents looked like they were helping the new parents as they appeared to stop for a second to adjust the top of the stroller. They were also dressed casually and looked like they were overjoyed to be spending time with their new grandchild.

Before the first family outing since the baby’s birth, Jennifer and Cooke were seen in their first outing along together last week. They were walking arm-in-arm out of Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, CA on April 6 and looked content as they passed cameras. They were also photographed leaving the location in their black Tesla.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney welcomed their first child together in Feb. 2022. (JD Images/Shutterstock)

Jennifer and Cooke, who got married in 2019, have been very private about their new journey as parents ever since they found out they were becoming a mother and father. They have yet to release the gender or name of their first baby together and don’t seem to be in a rush to do it anytime soon. The lovebirds were also pretty private about Jennifer’s pregnancy and apart from confirming they were expecting in Sept. 2021, they didn’t publicly talk much about their private lives.