Sharon Osbourne Demands $900K Refund From BLM After Kanye Calls Organization A ‘Scam’

Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she wants a refund from Black Lives Matter. The former co-hostess of The Talk had some thoughts when TMZ asked her about Kanye West’s recent antics, which kicked off with his ‘White Lives Matter’ fashion show in Paris last week.

Sharon let the paparazzi pick her brain while out shopping at YSL on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Friday, Oct. 7. Asked what she thought about Kanye “getting canceled,” the wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne seemed a bit confused. She told TMZ, “I don’t understand why white lives don’t matter. I don’t understand it. It’s not my thing. It’s not my culture… Everybody matters, don’t they?”

Upon learning Ye had called BLM a “scam,” Sharon said, “Well, we gave $900,000 to [Black Lives Matter], and I’d like my money back, please.” She didn’t offer any reasons for her refund request, but shrugged and said, “I wish he could have said that before.”

The Osbourne matriarch did, however, have advice for people who are upset by the Yeezus rapper and his Paris Fashion Week collection. “You can’t stop people from living their lives, from doing what they do,” she tried to reason.

“Don’t go to his social media. Don’t listen to his music,” the British media persona said. “Leave the guy alone. Let him do what he does, and if you don’t like him, do that. Leave him alone.”

Kanye shared his feelings about BLM on Instagram Tuesday. There, he wrote, “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam now it’s over you’re welcome.”

While Sharon seemed to co-sign the rapper/fashion desinger’s message, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is said to be “utterly disgusted” by the stunt. “Kim is not surprised by Kanye decision to wear that on his shirt and thinks that he is, once again, trying to get attention,” a source close to Kim was able to tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows that he loves to start controversy and she is not even feeding into this. Sure, she thinks that he is making a horrible choice and that the message is very offensive to so many.”