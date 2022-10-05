Wells Adams Reveals When He & Sarah Hyland Plan To Have Kids Now That They’re Married

Wells Adams, 38, and his wife, Sarah Hyland, 31, have only been married for just over one month, but they are already planning when they will have kids! The Best in Dough host told ET their exact plans in a new interview on Oct. 4. “I think eventually [we want kids], but we’re both so busy right now. I’ve got two shows out right now [BiP and Best in Dough],” Wells said. He elaborated on Sarah’s busy schedule noting, “She just did Love Island. She’s got [Play-Doh] Squished coming out in November. [Pitch Perfect:] Bumper in Berlin is also coming out pretty soon. She’s got a movie that she’s going to work on I think pretty soon, as well.” As a result, he said that the baby plans are on pause – for now.

“I think we’re just going to try to focus on work for a little bit and then maybe down the road have a couple kids,” Wells said. And despite being married since Aug. 20, Wells said he and the Modern Family star have learned “nothing” new about each other. However, that is no surprise since they have been together since 2017 and were engaged for three years. Their big day was unfortunately canceled numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they finally were able to tie the knot just this August!

Despite their baby plans being on the backburner, Wells has been teasing the couple’s fans about starting their family for some time. Four months before their nuptials, he shared a photo with his nephew via Instagram and teased that Sarah’s ovaries would “obliterate” at the sight of the cute snapshot. His full caption read, “Just thought I’d take this moment to obliterate @sarahhyland‘s ovaries.” And in March, he shared an adorable photo of Sarah holding his eighth nephew, Avett Adams. Wells captioned this snapshot, “I’d like to introduce everyone to Avett Adams! He’s perfect. My 8th nephew! @sarahhyland ‘s ovaries are exploding. @carlthebloodhound is confused. Great work @unicornautumn and @brettrobert!”

Sarah and Wells modern fairytale began on Instagram back in 2016, according to PEOPLE. Sarah had been watching The Bachelorette when Wells, a contestant at the time, caught her eye. They both exchanged several tweets flirting with each other when Wells decided to DM the actress. “I was single, obviously, and was like, ‘This is really awesome. You’re being very forward and it’s sexy and not aggressive but very confident and sexy,’ and I liked that,” Sarah said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2018. After their first date, the rest is history.

Several of Sarah’s former Modern Family costars attended her wedding at a California vineyard in August. Sofia Vergara, 50, even took to Instagram to share several posts of the beautiful day. In one of the photos, she posed with Jesse Ferguson, 46, and his husband, Justin Mikita, 37. The Colombian bombshell also shared a group shot with some of the other cast members and Sarah during the night of the wedding. She captioned the sweet picture, “I luv this gang so much!!! Last weekend was amazing!! #modernfamily.”