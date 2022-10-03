Megan Fox Rocks Sexy Purple Jumpsuit After Fashion Week With MGK: Photos

Megan Fox showed off her incredible body in a sexy purple jumpsuit, with a pair of knee-high boots and a fuzzy hat, in new photos.

October 3, 2022 11:22AM EDT
Megan Fox
Megan FoxMegan Fox appearance at Forever 21, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Mar 2018Actress Megan Fox Appears At Forever 21 To Promote Her New Role As Brand Ambassador For Frederick's Of Hollywood
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox step out for lunch in Central London. 02 Oct 2022 Pictured: Megan Fox. Photo credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA903472_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Megan Fox is not your average girl around town! The actress sets fire to the sidewalk for an impromptu shoot before MGK's show at Madison Square Garden in NYC. Pictured: Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 28 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Megan Fox, 36, showcased a fabulous outfit on her Instagram Sunday, October 2. The Jennifer’s Body actress rocked a skintight purple jumpsuit that highlighted her sexy slim figure. Megan also sported a pair of knee-high purple boots and a cute purple fuzzy hat, which covered the top of her dark long tresses that traveled down to her hips in a wavy pattern.

Megan also wore a full face of makeup, including dark eyeshadow and light pink lipstick. She also had a dark blue manicure that added to her bright look for the photos. Megan flashed three sexy poses on a white rug next to wooden walls for the camera. She captioned the post, “deadly nightshade 🌸🙇🏻‍♀️.”

On the same day that Megan posted a glimpse at her purple outfit, she wore a neon green crop top and black bottoms on a lunch date with her fiance Machine Gun Kelly, 32, in London, England. Megan also wore a black faux fur hat, black platform heels, and had her long hair down as she added gorgeous makeup to the look.

Megan Fox
Megan Fox at the iHeart Radio Awards on May 27, 2021 (Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Megan and MGK were in France recently for Paris Fashion Week, where they modeled fabulous outfits as they stepped out holding hands. Megan wore a skintight plunging denim dress with a long denim coat on top, while MGK opted to wear a pink fur vest and no shirt. The couple, who got engaged in January 2022, were seen leaving their hotel in Paris and heading to a runway show to see some of the best fashion of the season.

The lovebirds have been out and about in the fall, after they scaled back their public appearances over the summer during MGK’s tour. That prompted breakup speculation, though a source told HollywoodLife that Megan and MGK are still in love and still plan on getting married soon. The insider also revealed that the couple “both joke about running off to Vegas and eloping so that’s always a possibility, no one would be too shocked.”

