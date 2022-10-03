Megan Fox Rocks Sexy Purple Jumpsuit After Fashion Week With MGK: Photos

Megan Fox, 36, showcased a fabulous outfit on her Instagram Sunday, October 2. The Jennifer’s Body actress rocked a skintight purple jumpsuit that highlighted her sexy slim figure. Megan also sported a pair of knee-high purple boots and a cute purple fuzzy hat, which covered the top of her dark long tresses that traveled down to her hips in a wavy pattern.

Megan also wore a full face of makeup, including dark eyeshadow and light pink lipstick. She also had a dark blue manicure that added to her bright look for the photos. Megan flashed three sexy poses on a white rug next to wooden walls for the camera. She captioned the post, “deadly nightshade 🌸🙇🏻‍♀️.”

On the same day that Megan posted a glimpse at her purple outfit, she wore a neon green crop top and black bottoms on a lunch date with her fiance Machine Gun Kelly, 32, in London, England. Megan also wore a black faux fur hat, black platform heels, and had her long hair down as she added gorgeous makeup to the look.

Megan and MGK were in France recently for Paris Fashion Week, where they modeled fabulous outfits as they stepped out holding hands. Megan wore a skintight plunging denim dress with a long denim coat on top, while MGK opted to wear a pink fur vest and no shirt. The couple, who got engaged in January 2022, were seen leaving their hotel in Paris and heading to a runway show to see some of the best fashion of the season.

The lovebirds have been out and about in the fall, after they scaled back their public appearances over the summer during MGK’s tour. That prompted breakup speculation, though a source told HollywoodLife that Megan and MGK are still in love and still plan on getting married soon. The insider also revealed that the couple “both joke about running off to Vegas and eloping so that’s always a possibility, no one would be too shocked.”