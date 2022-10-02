Megan Fox Wears Bright Green Crop Top As She Has Lunch With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly: Photos

Megan Fox, 36, turned heads when she stepped out for a recent lunch with fiance Machine Gun Kelly, 32, in London, England. The actress rocked a long-sleeved neon green crop top and black bottoms as she was photographed outside the dining location. She also added a black faux fur hat, black platform heels, and had her long hair down as she added gorgeous makeup to the look.

MGK pulled off his own stylish look for the lunch outing as well. He wore a gray and black Louis Vuitton coat over a black top and black pants. He also wore sunglasses and multiple necklaces as he showed off hair with pink tones. He didn’t pay attention to the cameras around him and gave off a serious expression outside the restaurant.

Before Megan and MGK’s latest lunch outing, they made headlines for an outing in Milan, Italy. They both wore fashionable outfits that were perfect for Milan Fashion Week and stayed close to each other as they walked out into a crowd. Megan wore a green tank top, dark green cutout pants, and an oversized plaid red and green button up shirt that she draped over one of her shoulders while MGK wore a red and black shirt under a long dark red coat and black leather pants.

The lovebirds’ latest outings come as they scaled back their public appearances more so recently than in the past. Although it’s prompted speculation that their romance isn’t as strong, a source told us that couldn’t be further from the truth and they still plan on getting married in the future. In fact, they have even apparently “joked” about “eloping.”

“They are far from breaking up and still fully planning on getting married, but right now the major focus is on his tour which goes until mid-October,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Aug. “They do both joke about running off to Vegas and eloping so that’s always a possibility, no one would be too shocked.”