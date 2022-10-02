Megan Fox Wears Bright Green Crop Top As She Has Lunch With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly: Photos

Megan Fox added a black faux fur hat and platform shoes as she enjoyed dinner in London, England with her husband-to-be.

October 2, 2022 4:59PM EDT
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - MGK went on a solo shopping trip, went back to the hotel to pick up Megan Fox and do a wardrobe change while in Paris for Fashion Week. Are the two Fashion Week's best dressed couple? Pictured: Megan Fox, MGK, Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 29 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are pictured arriving at their hotel in Milan. Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 26 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Megan Fox, 36, turned heads when she stepped out for a recent lunch with fiance Machine Gun Kelly, 32, in London, England. The actress rocked a long-sleeved neon green crop top and black bottoms as she was photographed outside the dining location. She also added a black faux fur hat, black platform heels, and had her long hair down as she added gorgeous makeup to the look.

Megan Fox
Megan Fox in her stylish outfit during lunch in London. (Raw Image LTD/MEGA)

MGK pulled off his own stylish look for the lunch outing as well. He wore a gray and black Louis Vuitton coat over a black top and black pants. He also wore sunglasses and multiple necklaces as he showed off hair with pink tones. He didn’t pay attention to the cameras around him and gave off a serious expression outside the restaurant.

Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly during the lunch outing. (Raw Image LTD/MEGA)

Before Megan and MGK’s latest lunch outing, they made headlines for an outing in Milan, Italy. They both wore fashionable outfits that were perfect for Milan Fashion Week and stayed close to each other as they walked out into a crowd. Megan wore a green tank top, dark green cutout pants, and an oversized plaid red and green button up shirt that she draped over one of her shoulders while MGK wore a red and black shirt under a long dark red coat and black leather pants.

The lovebirds’ latest outings come as they scaled back their public appearances more so recently than in the past. Although it’s prompted speculation that their romance isn’t as strong, a source told us that couldn’t be further from the truth and they still plan on getting married in the future. In fact, they have even apparently “joked” about “eloping.”

“They are far from breaking up and still fully planning on getting married, but right now the major focus is on his tour which goes until mid-October,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Aug. “They do both joke about running off to Vegas and eloping so that’s always a possibility, no one would be too shocked.”

