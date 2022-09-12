Kourtney Kardashian Admits She Was Too ‘Shy’ To Go Out With Travis Barker Before They Dated

Kourtney Kardashian nearly turned down her first date with now-husband Travis Barker because she thought she was too “shy” to go out with him. “I remember he asked me to the movies when we were just friends once, and I remember telling my therapist, ‘Oh my god, but I can’t go to the movies,’” the 43-year-old reality star revealed on TODAY on Sept. 12. “She was like, why? I was like, I just can’t. I’m so shy.'” Of course, Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, made it out on that date, and then made their way down the aisle in May to make their union official.

Now, Kourtney seems to have no problem going anywhere with Travis in public, and certainly has no problem letting the world know he’s hers. They’re notorious for piling on the PDA, from vacations in Italy to cuddle sessions on the coast of California. They were most recently spotted cuddling and kissing at the Tommy Hilfiger runway show at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11, where Travis performed. The lovebirds displayed their affection for one another while watching the show front row and were garbed in funky outfits from Tommy. Kourtney wore a black and grey catsuit printed with a floral design while Travis wore the same design on an oversized red, white, and black floor-length puffer jacket.

The Poosh founder also gushed about taking Travis’ last name during her chat with TODAY. “It was a given. It was just a given,” she stated. “It wasn’t a thought. Now my middle name is Kardashian,” she explained. A person close to the Kardashians star previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she is “loving every second of playing wife” and is “telling everyone to call her Mrs. Barker.”

Living life with Travis is just as easy as it was to take his last name for Kourtney. “I think of times (and other relationships) when things weren’t so easy and it’s just like, when it’s right, it’s right,” she further explained to TODAY. She later added, “We’ve known each other and I’ve had my own relationship with his kids for like 10 years. It does make it really easy. We just all know each other and each other’s intentions.”

Together, Kourtney and Travis have six kids. The Lemme founder shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick, while Travis has son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, with Shanna Moakler.