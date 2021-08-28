See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Passionately Make Out On PDA Filled Italian Getaway

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
MEGA
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen leaving Jaden Hossler’s concert at the Roxy in West Hollywood. Kourtney appeared a little camera shy as she attempted to lay low while the two drove off together from the venue. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 17 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ALEXJR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Las Vegas, NV - *EXCLUSIVE* - Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian continue to flaunt their love as they hold hands leaving UFC 264 fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas. The couple stole the show with a. very steamy PDA session throughout the event. Pictured: Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Disco the Don / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dine at Craig's in West Hollywood on June 24 2021. 24 Jun 2021 Pictured: Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dine at Craig's in West Hollywood on June 24 2021. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA765041_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted relaxing in Italy while kissing, cuddling, and holding hands as they enjoyed fun activities, like getting ice cream, after he conquered his fear of flying on airplanes.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 45, are closing out the last few weeks of summer with a PDA-filled Italian getaway! The lovebirds were photographed looking happier than ever while passionately kissing and cuddling and holding hands in Portofino, Italy on Aug. 27. The trip happened after Travis faced his fear of flying on an airplane for the first time since his deadly 2008 crash to go to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with Kourtney earlier in the month. Check out the pics HERE!

In one Italy pic, Kourtney and Travis can be seen kissing with their mouths open while wrapping their arms around each other and sitting outside enjoying drinks. Some showed them walking while holding hands and laughing with ice cream cones, and others showed them sitting down at an outdoor table while having a conversation and being affectionate.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker during a previous outing. (MEGA)

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a sexy outfit during the outing while the Blink 182 drummer went for a casual look. Hers included a denim bralet-style crop top that tied in the back, vblack pants, and black shoes, and his included a gray and white graphic T-shirt, black and white graphic pants, and black and white sneakers. They also both wore sunglasses and necklaces and Kourtney carried a black purse over one shoulder.

Related Gallery

Kourtney Kardashian's Sexiest Looks Through The Years

Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian grabs breakfast with friends while looking great in a black outfit. Kourtney looks great in a sleeveless top, dark denim, and black leather open toed heels. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: jack/hayk / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashain is seen carrying two healthy drinks as she shops at Fred Segal in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashain Ref: SPL5094462 300519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kourtney KardashianamfAR Gala, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 06 Feb 2019Wearing Versace Same Outfit as catwalk model Doutzen Kroes *9070556w and Nina Agdal and Bruna Marquezine and Danielle Lauder and Haley Lu Richardson

Before their latest Italian outing, Kourtney and Travis were spotted having fun in the water on a beach in San Fruttuoso, in the province of Genoa. They were photographed stepping into the waves while holding hands and wearing their swimsuits and appeared as relaxed as could be.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold hands while enjoying a previous date night. (MEGA)

Although Travis just started flying again this month, a source recently told us that Kourtney’s been helping him prepare for the big step for months. “Kourtney has gently been trying to get Travis to fly for months,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She never pressured him, but they’ve been talking about it for months. This didn’t just happen overnight.”