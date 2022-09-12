Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Cuddle & Kiss Before His Performance At Tommy Hilfiger NYFW Show

Love was in the air at New York Fashion Week! Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker, 46, showed off some steamy PDA at the Tommy Hilfiger runway show at Brooklyn’s Skyline Drive-on Sunday, September 11. The couple, who sat front row at the show, cuddled and kissed while decked out in fabulous outfits from the luxury fashion brand.

Kourtney stunned in a black and grey catsuit with a pair of black high heels and matching sunglasses. The Kardashians star covered her hands with black gloves and carried a black clutch purse while posing for photos with her husband. Travis wore a massive red, white, and black puffer jacket and black shoes. The Blink-182 drummer matched his wife with a pair of black sunglasses.

The couple was joined at the fashion show by Kourtney’s mom Kris Jenner, Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, and Travis’ daughter Alabama Barker. At the end of the runway show, Travis gave a surprise performance on the drums on stage. He removed his shirt and showed off his tattoos while rocking out.

Kourtney and Travis are never shy about their PDA for each other on social media, for paparazzi and on their on the Hulu show The Kardashians. The lovebirds got married almost four months ago on May 22 in Portofino, Italy. Since the wedding, Kourtney has become a “tour wife” and travels with Travis on his pal Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout tour. The POOSH founder shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the tour in mid-August, including one snap of the couple holding hands and another of them kissing.

“Kravis” will appear in the upcoming second season of The Kardashians, which will document their fabulous Italian wedding. In the official trailer for the new season, which premieres September 22, Kourtney is giddy as she tries on her wedding dress before the nuptials. The first season showed Kourtney and Travis getting engaged and starting IVF to try to conceive a child.